Sister Wives Janelle Brown Gets Beautiful Surprise From Her Son! By

Nancy Zhāng Nancy Zhāng is an Entertainment Blogger for All About The Tea. Nancy covers hot topics, recaps and celeb news. She loves to multi-task as a writer and a private chef. She received a B.S. in Mass Communications from LSU. Nancy's married and the proud mom of 2 German Shepherds.

Janelle Brown Gets Beautiful Surprise From Her Son

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown recently got a beautiful surprise from her son, Gabriel, and shared the poignant moment with fans.

Janelle Brown has been a fan favorite of the TLC reality series for many reasons — she’s business oriented and not afraid to stand up to shared hubby, Kody Brown.

During season 16 of Sister Wives, Janelle Brown could be seen acting as the protective mama bear to all her kids. She made sure to speak up for her children’s happiness instead of accepting Kody’s unrealistic rules.

Janelle and Kody’s Strained Marriage

Janelle and Kody’s marriage has been strained since she started showing her more independent side. The couple have been spiritually married for 29 years and had one of their worst arguments when clashing over COVID rules. Janelle argued her eldest sons, Gabriel and Garrison, should be allowed to be social as long as they live with her. Instead of compromising, Kody guilt tripped Janelle for standing by her sons.

Janelle and Her Kids Have A Close Relationship

Janelle’s kids especially are aware of all their mother has done for them. To show his appreciation, Janelle’s son, Gabe, left a surprise gift for her while she was at work. The 52-year-old couldn’t help but post the gift to her Instagram and share with fans. Gabe left a handwritten note to Janelle saying how much he loves her. The note read, ‘Love you mama, just wanted to show you how much.’ The how much he meant was the bouquet of flowers he left with the letter.

Gabe is known to be very passionate when it comes to standing up for his loved ones and what he believes in. Gabe recently got in a heated argument with his father while trying to defend Christine’s desire to see the children.

Kody said about his strict rules, “No guilt trip, just a little prick to your conscious and you guys decide what you do,” he continued. “I’m not going to tell this family how they do it. I am going to lead the way that I think is the right way.”

Despite how tense Gabe’s relationship is with his father, Gabe and Janelle are as tight as ever. Sister Wives fans hope Gabe will always be there to put a smile on his mother’s face.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips