Blac Chyna Exposes Private Custody Agreement With Ex, Rob Kardashian, In Assault Battle!

Blac Chyna is spilling details of her private custody agreement with her ex, Rob Kardashian, as his assault lawsuit against the model moves forward.

Court documents reveal that Chyna is preparing her defense as the trial is set to begin later this month.

Rob is suing the mother of his child for allegedly trying to strangle him with an iPhone charger cord while supposedly under the influence of drugs and alcohol on December 14, 2016. The former reality star claimed that his ex repeatedly hit him in the face and head with a six-foot metal pole before he was able to escape. Rob, now 34, documented his allegations on social media and claimed that he suffered injuries to his neck.

Chyna has denied Rob’s story and claims that she never struck him. She alleges that she was attempting to get her phone back during the dispute, but denies that things ever turned physical. Chyna claims that unaired Keeping Up With the Kardashians footage, which she submitted to the court, proves her case. The footage reportedly reveals Rob on the day after the alleged assault with no visible injuries or bruises.

Chyna pointed out that Rob never told the family court judge about the alleged assault during their custody battle in July 2017, several months after the purported incident. She believes that Rob would have used the episode to have her stripped of custody if it had actually occurred.

Chyna’s lawyer, Lynne Ciani wrote—”One can reasonably infer that, in order to protect himself and his daughter, Plaintiff would have informed the Family Law Court in July 2017 that Defendant had tried to kill him by allegedly brutally beating him with a “6-foot metal pole (2 inches in width),” by trying to “strangle him” with an iPhone cord, and also seriously threatened to kill him by pointing a gun at his head, if those events had actually taken place.”

Chyna wants to testify that Rob never mentioned the supposed assault while the couple battled over their daughter, Dream. Chyna noted that their agreement allows her custody of the child four days a week. A judge has yet to rule on Chyna’s request to address the custody arrangement in front of a jury.

Rob’s submitted witness list includes family members and his mother, Kris Kardashian’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

Corey is expected to testify about being called to Rob’s house during the night of the alleged assault. He reportedly discovered “Chyna in a very agitated state and attacking Rob with her fists.”

Corey wrote in a previous statement—“It was clear from her demeanor that she had been up all night on a bender and had not slept. She smelled of alcohol and was drunk and also appeared to be under the influence of drugs.”

Corey also claimed that Chyna attacked Rob in his presence.

“While I helped Rob walk out of the house, Chyna continued to lunge at him and punched him numerous times in the head and face, as well as his back. Rob did not fight back and simply tried to shield himself from Chyna’s physical attack on him,” he said.

Rob’s attorneys will also call his friend, Eugene Shpilsky, to provide testimony. He alleges that he witnessed Chyna pointing a gun at Rob and threatening his life. Another friend, Victory Belz, “who separately witnessed Chyna pointing a gun at Rob and threatening his life,” will also be called to the stand.

