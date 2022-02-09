Below Deck ‘Below Deck’ Jessica Albert’s Reason For Quitting Confuses Fans! By

Jessica Albert gave her reason for quitting the Below Deck series mid-season during the reunion episode that aired on Monday.

One of the most shocking scenes of Below Deck season 9 addressed at the reunion was when Jessica quit her job before charter guests’ arrival. This left the rest of the crew to scramble to get things ready without Jessica’s help. At the time, she explained to chief stew, Heather Chase, that being on the show was taking a toll on her health and she had to leave to get better.

During the Below Deck reunion episode, the former third stew explained to fans why she quit the yachting series. Jessica explained that she didn’t like the pressure of being in front of the cameras and a production team all the time. It left her feeling overwhelmed and stressed. She also added that she only worked as a solo stew in previous jobs. So it was hard for Albert to adjust to working with an entire yacht team.

Albert also added that her anxiety worsened while on the show, and she even lost 15 lbs. She also claimed that Heather set her up to fail from the beginning. The stewardess told host Andy Cohen that she is no longer working in the Yacht industry. Albert opened up that she now works in her hometown of Florida in Sales and Catering at a beach resort.

However, fans didn’t buy it when Jessica Albert gave her reason for quitting the show mid-season. Most fans accused the former stew of being bad at her job and lying about why she left. One viewer said, “Jess was one of the most unqualified stews this show has ever had, you know what you’re signing up for when you go on a reality show; cameras are going to be everywhere at all times, duh.” Another fan of the Bravo show said, “Enough with the excuses Jess, you just couldn’t cut it on a big yacht. You weren’t a good stew.”

Since reality stars have to sign contracts before they appear on TV, fans agree that Jessica must have known what she was getting herself into. Another fan thought that if Jessica knew she was going on a reality show she should have prepared herself for all the cameras. Below Deck is Jessica’s first-ever reality show to feature in. However, it is unlikely she will return for season 10 of the Bravo reality show.

