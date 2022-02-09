Real Housewives of Atlanta Andy Cohen Wants Phaedra Parks To Return To ‘RHOA!’ By

Andy Cohen has revealed which “Real Housewife” he misses the most. The Bravo executive dished about which former Bravo star he’d bring back if he could, during a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live. Cohen told his audience during an “Ask Andy” segment that he would bring back Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, Phaedra Parks.

“Love Phaedra,” Cohen quipped.

RHOA veteran, Kenya Moore, agreed with Cohen in comments made to ET in September, amid rumors of a cast shakeup.

Kenya spoke about seeing Phaedra at the memorial celebration honoring NeNe Leakes’ deceased husband, Gregg Leakes.

“I did see Phaedra, we also spoke, we took photos together, we had a good conversation,” she said. “Listen… the fans love Phaedra, obviously, and I don’t think that it would be a bad idea to have her back. I think it would be very interesting.”

Fans know that Phaedra made her exit after Season 9 when it was revealed that she was behind the rumors that alleged that Kandi Burruss tried to drug and take advantage of Porsha Williams in her “sex dungeon.”

The 48-year-old attorney joined the Atlanta franchise in 2010 for Season 3 and made her exit in 2017, ahead of Season 10.

Fans will be able to catch up with Phaedra on season 2 of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, where she will star alongside RHOA alum, Eva Marcille.

Cohen, 53, acknowledged that “usually if they’re not on, they’re not on for a reason,” but admitted that he missed the screen presence of Bethenny Frankel and Vicki Gunvalson. Vicki, who was the last original cast member standing from any franchise, appeared on the Real Housewives of Orange County until 2019. Bethenny starred in 13 seasons of The Real Housewives of New York City, between 2008-2019.

Cohen added that he would like to go on a trip with “three of the quietest” ladies. The Bravo boss named Porsha Williams, Kyle Richards and Heather Gay as his ultimate travel companions.

Cohen confessed that he personally hates “maybe one or two” Bravo “Housewives” but keeps them in the mix because they produce good TV. The WWHL host would not reveal their identities. Cohen advised anyone who wants to be a “Housewife” to “be rich and make best friends with another Housewife.”

Cohen spoke to ET about the newest and first international “Housewives” franchise, The Real Housewives of Dubai, in November.

“I think that’ll be something that will be interesting to see, and I think for a lot of people, this will be their first look at life in Dubai,” he said. “Granted it will be a look inside a very wealthy part of Dubai, which is, by the way, a billionaire’s playground on its own, but what I hope also is we can shed some light on what’s going on there culturally and politically, and maybe we can inform people as we’re entertaining them.”

