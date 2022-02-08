1000-LB Sisters Tammy Slaton Praised By Fans After Flaunting 115-Lb Weight Loss In New Selfies! By

Tammy Slaton posted a few new selfies on her social media and fans couldn’t help but praise her on her weight loss.

1000-lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton has been struggling with her weight loss journey for a while now. However, in new photos, Tammy looks healthier and a few pounds lighter. The Slaton sister looked happy as she took the photos. She even did a peace sign and smiled in some of the pictures. One user wrote she definitely looks healthier and happier and encouraged her to stay focused on her journey.

Fans of the TLC show showed Tammy nothing but love in the comment section of her Instagram post. They congratulated her for looking healthy and working on herself. One person wrote, “You look fabulous Tammy! So happy you decided you wanted to live. You are a Beautiful inside and out. May God Bless you always!” Another viewer of the TLC reality show wrote, “How is the rehab going? It was so brave of you to put yourself out like that on tv. Inspiring really.”

The 35-year-old has been in rehab ever since she fell into a coma. Tammy had experienced trouble breathing shortly after she was admitted to rehab. The Slaton sister was admitted to the hospital and put on a ventilator. The doctors had to call her family to inform them that Tammy might not make it through the next few hours.

Even her family was shocked by the news. Amanda said, “They’re just telling us that her lungs have given up, and like her body is shutting down.” Tammy’s sister then added they were even thinking of making funeral arrangements due to her severe state. 1000-lb Sisters documented Tammy’s slip up to the point where she gained even more weight. During season 3 of the reality show, viewers saw Tammy drinking alcohol and vaping. People think the TLC personality’s unhealthy habits are what led her to the emergency room.

Tammy’s family is also happy and supportive of the changes she is making recently. The reality star’s sister, Amy, spoke about how Tammy has been doing. In an interview with People Magazine, she said, “I’m glad Tammy is finally getting the help she needs, I just wanted the best for all my siblings.” Fans are always happy to hear all the members of the Slaton family are doing well.