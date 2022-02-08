Little People Big World ‘Little People, Big World’ Fans Believe Jacob Roloff Will Get Roloff Farms After Matt Shows Off Remodel! By

Nancy Zhāng Nancy Zhāng is an Entertainment Blogger for All About The Tea. Nancy covers hot topics, recaps and celeb news. She loves to multi-task as a writer and a private chef. She received a B.S. in Mass Communications from LSU. Nancy's married and the proud mom of 2 German Shepherds.

Matt Roloff has grabbed the attention of Little People, Big World fans in recent days after revealing that a renovation was underway at the farmhouse that once housed the broken TLC family.

Fans have been sharing theories on social media about what family dynamic could be behind the decision to spruce up the property. Some have guessed that Matt and Amy’s youngest, Jacob Roloff, had returned to the farm with his wife, Isabel, and their infant son, Mateo. Some believe that they are already living on the property and might eventually land in the farmhouse.

In late January, Matt shared a photo of a new irrigation manifold “for the big house.” He added in the post’s caption that he had spent time with Jacob and his family amid the home project.

“If you knew how many things were accomplished just today while still finding time to hang with Jacob, Izzy and Mateo for 2.5 hours … then take the light of my world, Caryn out on a date Night… I feel productive,” the TLC dad wrote, on January 24.

Matt took to Instagram over the weekend to share a photo of the lovely farmhouse, telling fans that the “the big house” was “being prepped and remodeled. Still looks great in all the sun light!”

Fans immediately sounded off in the comment section, speculating about what plan Matt might have for the family property.

Fans know that both Zach and Tori Roloff and Jeremy and Audrey Roloff expressed past interest in moving into the farmhouse. However, Zach and Tori recently relocated to Washington state and Jeremy and Audrey have shared they are currently searching for their next home.

One fan guessed that the renovation could mean that a brand new business venture was brewing for the Oregon businessman.

The fan wrote—“Perfect for a bed and breakfast with a Roloff farm adventure! Can’t wait to see what’s going on!”

Another user agreed, writing—“That’s a great idea if nobody ends up living in it.”

Audrey Roloff recently raised fan eyebrows when she hinted that she was at odds with her husband, amid the release of the couple’s new marriage journal. The mom of three shared about a tiff with her hubby, leading some to speculate that the couple’s marriage wasn’t as strong as it appeared on social media. She shared a screenshot of a text exchange with Jeremy, who replied with a one-word answer— “mad.”

“Cares more about his truck than my caffeine necessities while on my own with the kids…” Audrey captioned her husband’s response, alongside an eye roll emoji.

Tori is currently pregnant with the couple’s third child, after announcing that she had suffered a miscarriage, last March. Fans have cheered the young mom for opening up about her loss and for sharing about the ups and downs of motherhood with her followers.

Tori and Zach announced their pregnancy back in November 2021, describing how the miscarriage had shifted their mindsets.

“This pregnancy, it’s been so difficult to get excited. However, we have seen baby multiple times and we’ve heard his/her heartbeat a ton. And it’s strong,” Tori wrote.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips