Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Lisa Vanderpump Suffers FOUR Leg Fractures And ‘Badly Bruised Back’ In Horseback Riding Accident! By

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

Lisa Vanderpump is on the road to recovery after being thrown from a horse last week. The “Vanderpump Rules” star revealed on Instagram that she remains upbeat despite breaking her leg in several places and injuring her back in the riding accident.

“Thank you for all the well wishes and beautiful flowers, I am doing much better after surgery!” Lisa captioned a series of snaps of lovely bouquets of flowers.

The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star revealed that she had suffered a bruised back and multiple fractures in her leg.

“4 fractures in my leg and a badly bruised back, but I am on the road to recovery! I will be back in the saddle of life soon!” the Bravo star wrote.

Lisa’s posted update marked her first comments since being bucked off the unidentified horse. Lisa’s husband, Ken Todd, spoke out about the upsetting ordeal, confirming that Lisa’s horseback riding days are likely over.

“I think maybe that was her last ride,” Todd, 76, told TMZ. “I wouldn’t let her ride again.”

Ken added that the equine had been “gentle,” “perfect” and “amazing” in the past, but noted that it was hard for even the most experienced riders to sense when a horse might get spooked.

“I was there,” he said. “When I saw her thrown off, I couldn’t believe it. I was in shock. I ran over there, and she was just on the floor, and she knew that she’d broken her leg straightaway.”

As reported—Lisa was badly injured on Sunday at The Paddock, in the Los Feliz section of Los Angeles. The reality star had reportedly ridden the horse for six years ahead of the shocking accident. The horse reared up and bucked Lisa off, throwing her over its head. The restaurateur reportedly landed hard on her back, and was rushed to a local hospital by ambulance.

Ken shared that Lisa’s recovery would take eight to ten weeks. She will then have to go to physical therapy.

The setback comes after the reality star was forced to pay out a quarter of a million dollars to settle a class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of dissatisfied employees.

As reported in December—court documents revealed that Lisa and Ken hammered out a deal to settle the legal beef.

Adam Antoine filed a class-action lawsuit against the Beverly Hills couple and their business, Pinky Beverly Hills LLC, in December 2016. The former employee filed on behalf of other workers and accused the Bravo boss of allegedly “not paying wages” or “providing meal breaks,” in accordance with California labor laws.

Lisa and Ken own West Hollywood establishments, SUR, TomTom, and Pump. Antoine accused Lisa of breaking state law for years. The couple was accused of “manipulating or editing time records to show lesser hours than actually worked” in the lawsuit. Antoine alleged that he was not allowed appropriate rest or meal breaks. Court docs confirm that 153 employees signed on to the suit.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips