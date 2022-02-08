Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne Attempt To Cover-Up Friendship Fallout After Aspen Blowout! By

Lisa Rinna has launched a counter-narrative campaign after reports alleged that she had turned on her “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-star, Erika Jayne, after a blowout fight unfolded during a recent cast trip to Aspen.

Lisa Rinna supposedly fired off a string of accusations about Erika Jayne during the weekend trip to Colorado, and there were reportedly several eyewitnesses to Rinna’s rant. Bravo producers supposedly shut down cameras after Rinna allegedly began expressing concerns about Erika supposedly self-medicating with booze and pills.

“A producer had to step in and they stopped filming… then all the girls made an agreement to not name call anymore and filming resumed,” an insider alleged.

A source disputed the report days later, in comments made to People. The insider implied that Rinna remains staunchly loyal to Erika, despite reports claiming that bystanders witnessed Rinna slamming her co-star. The source claimed that cameras never shut down and that Rinna actually intervened to rescue Erika from other cast members.

“Lisa stepped into a scene where the girls were piling up on Erika and being really mean to her, so Lisa pulled her out and took her home,” the source alleged.

Meanwhile, Rinna and Erika have both taken to social media to hard-sell the narrative that they remain steadfast and loyal friends. Rinna reposted an image posted by @how.meme.you on Monday, which featured photos of herself and Erika in a collage format. She captioned the Instagram repost “Love this!!!!” tagging the “Pretty Mess” singer. Erika echoed the sentiment in the comment section writing—“Love this!! 😍”

Rinna also seemingly backed Erika on her Instagram Story on Monday — cryptically writing — “silence is NOT golden.”

Hours later, Erika posted a quote which stated in part—“She chooses her battles wisely, she’ll stay silent until it’s time to fight and when that time comes, she will fight and she will win because she’s a WARRIOR.”

The RHOBH cast has had mixed views about Erika’s alleged involvement in her estranged husband, Tom Girardi’s reported scheme to embezzle settlement funds. The disbarred lawyer has been accused of using settlement funds owed to clients to bankroll his posh lifestyle and his wife’s pop star career. Rinna fiercely defended Erika last season amid her mounting legal woes.

“Rinna seems to be in a good place with Garcelle [Beauvais] and Sutton [Stracke],” the Colorado eyewitness alleged. “Sounded like Rinna has gotten to a point where she can no longer defend Erika.”

Fans called out Lisa Rinna’s fervent loyalty to Erika in the early days of the unfolding legal scandal, pointing out the contrast to how she treated her longtime friend, Denise Richards, the previous season.

While a rift between Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna would spark interest among viewers, it appears that neither reality star wants such a narrative out there ahead of Season 12.

Will Lisa Rinna and Erika’s synchronized social media push convince fans that their friendship remains unscathed?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is in production.

