Erika Jayne’s Attorney Broke The Law Dealing With Her Suspended Company!

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne’s company EJ Global (EJG) has been suspended by California Franchise Tax Board and the attorney representing her broke the law on her behalf.

Details On The Company Suspension

According to court records, EJ Global, which launched in 2008 is no longer active due to an “FTP Suspension.” Erika Jayne is not allowed to use EJ Global for any business-related matters or use it to sell or transfer any real property. She is also unable to legally close her business without fixing the tax issues.

With an FTP suspension, Erika Jayne may be subject to a $2,000 penalty per tax year for failure to file missing tax returns within 60 days after receiving a written demand to do so. The state may make Erika personally responsible if she took assets out of her business.

Erika Jayne’s Attorney Breaks The Law

On January 21, 2022, Erika Jayne’s attorney, Evan C. Borges, signed corporate documents to update the company’s records for EJ Global LLC (EJG) — by doing so, he committed a misdemeanor under California law.

A violation of Revenue and Tax Code 19719 is a misdemeanor under the state of California law. Furthermore, an attorney who knowingly represents a suspended corporation and conceals this fact from the court may be subject to sanctions. By Evan C. Borges representing EJG in court and signing corporate documents, he exercised rights of a suspended company, essentially breaking the law.

Erika Jayne Embezzled Victim’s Money

As reported, Edelson law firm is legally going after Erika Jayne and her company, EJ Global LLC, for laundering settlement money intended for plane crash victim’s families that her disgraced attorney husband, once represented. EJ Global LLC (EJG) received over $25,000,000 from her husband’s former law firm. Erika owns 100% of EJ Global LLC.

Erika Jayne’s Tax Fraud & Shell Company

EJ Global LLC was filed on Erika’s joint tax returns with husband, Tom Girardi, for many years. The California Franchise Tax Board has declared EJ Global LLC (EJG) not a genuine business for profit but was simply a business where they improperly used it for lifestyle expenses, which in turn, gave Erika and Tom improper tax deductions on their joint tax return. Erika signed all of her tax returns with Tom and has publicly said she read her tax returns. She was also represented by counsel at the Franchise Tax Board tax audit.

Erika Jayne launched EJ Global back in 2008 and is the sole member. The trustee believes that Erika created a new company in 2021, Pretty Mess, Inc in order to allegedly help hide her money from creditors.

EJ Global is a defendant in multiple lawsuits. According to attorney, Ronald Richards, the problem is EJG has been suspended by the Franchise Tax Board, this means it has not complied with the tax code.

In early 2021, Tom Girardi filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. The trustee working on the case also sued the “Expensive” singer for the return of money that Tom transferred to her EJ Global business for personal luxury items. The 50-year-old has claimed that everything given to her was “a gift” therefore she is not responsible.

In the lawsuit, the trustee presiding over Girardi’s bankruptcy case accuses the once-respected lawyer of spending his firm’s money to pay the bills for EJ Global. Bank records revealed Jayne spent $14 million on her American Express card in the past decade.

