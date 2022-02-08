Below Deck ‘Below Deck’ Wes O’Dell On Where He Stands With Rayna Lindsey! By

It all started when Heather Chase and Rayna Lindsey got into an argument on the last episode of Below Deck season 9. Heather had used the N-word twice on deck while she was around Lindsey. When Heather said it the second time while they were singing, Rayna called her out. Viewers were mad and reacted to the situation by pushing for Heather to be fired from the cast for her racist remarks. After the episode aired, Chase came out to apologize to fans. She posted an IG post with her apology. Heather said she was sorry about the hurt her ignorance had caused Rayna.

Now Below Deck star, Wes O’Dell, is sharing in a new interview on where he stands with his fellow co-star, Rayna Lindsey. He said Rayna never apologized for her comments after he tried to help her during her fight with Heather. According to O’Dell, he didn’t think Heather had ill intentions when she said the N-word. The yacht’s chief stewardess said that in the nine months since filming ended, she has learned about the impact her words have on others. Heather Chase also vowed to do better in the future in her Instagram apology.

During the season finale of Below Deck, Rayna talked about fellow star, Wes, in a confessional. She said O’Dell wasn’t black enough to understand her situation. Wes opened up about how he felt being called “not black enough.” The Bravo star said Rayna saying he is not black was a painful experience for him. O’Dell added that Rayna was throwing away someone who was going to help her—which deeply hurt him. When asked if he has since talked to Rayna, he said she only reached out to him on Instagram after they filmed their reunion.

Below Deck fans are eager to see how the season 9 reunion will unfold when it airs on February 7. Some viewers are siding with Wes because they think Rayna treated him badly. The two had bonded earlier in the season about how they experienced racism growing up. So it was hurtful for Lindsey to try and shame Wes because he is mixed race.

Rayna told her fans she would also address how the Bravo team handled the entire situation. After everything that happened during Below Deck season 9, fans don’t think Rayna will be returning for season 10.

