Video Footage of Elizabeth Lyn Vargas and Ex In SCARY Standoff: ‘I’m Taking You Out’

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Elizabeth Vargas’ violent ex-boyfriend told her she’d be the first, among many, to die as a SWAT team surrounded stormed her home.

Home security footage shows the frightening scenes unfold — digitally documenting Elizabeth Vargas’ ex-boyfriend, Ryan Geraghty, threatening to end her life, last Tuesday.

“I’m taking you out and then everybody else,” Geraghty says in the video below obtained by TMZ. “They can shoot me if they want. I don’t give a f–k anymore. I’ve got nothing to lose.”

Geraghty, 33, angrily responds to Vargas calling the authorities by telling her — “Bring the big boys. How f–king dare you.”

According to the police report, Geraghty was arrested after he “was actively threatening the life of the victim.”

Geraghty was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, felon in possession of a firearm and extortion, according to a press release by the Newport Beach Police Department.

Supposedly Ryan Geraghty has been extorting Vargas since the incident occurred.

“He became obsessive with her and would show up at places and come by her house randomly,” one insider shared. “He asked her for money all the time, so she gave him a little money, but then [he] threatened to start extorting her,” reports Page Six.

Vargas eventually called police on Geraghty as his extortion demands increased.

“She called the police yesterday, so police start monitoring the house, and he shows up,” the insider explained last Wednesday. “He runs in the house, holds her hostage, has a gun. When [police] realized he pulled a gun out, they raided.”

Vargas’ manager, David Weintraub, later told the outlet she was “doing well.”

“She’s shaken up and had an extremely traumatic experience,” Weintraub said. “Fortunately, the Newport Police Department saved her and she’s doing well.”

