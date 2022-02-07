Celebrity News Teddi Mellencamp Claims She ‘Was Warned’ About Todrick Hall After ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Elimination! By

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Teddi Mellencamp, was the first to be booted off Celebrity Big Brother—but the Bravo alum has no regrets. Teddi was voted out of the house 5-3 over “Diff’rent Strokes” personality, Todd Bridges.

Household Head, Miesha Tate, originally nominated figure skating Olympian, Mirai Nagasu, and ‘Queer Eye” alum, Carson Kressley. Carson was nominated as a pawn but won the Veto competition, which landed Teddi as a replacement alongside Mirai.

“I would have fought so hard to stay in, had I been given the opportunity,” Teddi told Us Weekly about being backdoored. “I mean, I personally would have given somebody a fair fight. … It is super frustrating and I trusted Miesha.”

Teddi explained that, while she believed that she would have been sent packing either way, landing on the chopping block next to Todd likely saved Mirai from eviction.

“I think I’m a bigger threat than Todd,” she told the outlet. “I think they knew that physically and mentally, I had a better social game, and ultimately, you know, in the athletics department. I showed my cards right at the beginning. I couldn’t help myself.”

Teddi was in a majority alliance called “Formation” with five other celebrity players, Carson, Mirai, Todrick Hall, Cynthia Bailey and Shanna Moakler. The alliance crumbled after tension rose between the former reality star and Todrick.

“I didn’t realize, but I guess our relationship was never actually real because from the very get-go, even when we formed our alliance, he had already been telling people in my alliance that he didn’t want me in there,” Teddi explained. “So, I guess whatever relationship I thought we had was false to him.”

Teddi remarked that the performer pulled “on people’s heartstrings” about needing the cash payout, but also made mention of spending $250k on a costume from ‘The Wizard of Oz.’

“‘I’m having to fund my own tour’ and all these things and like, ‘This is such a big thing for me. I need to win financially.’ And that’s where you really get people because some of us are just playing the game,” Teddi said. “But then he, towards the end, he would say things like, ‘Oh yeah, I was considering buying a $250,000 ‘Wizard of Oz’ costume,’ and you’re like, ‘What? Something’s not tracking here.’ Like, you’re financially all right if you have a movie theater in your house and you’re buying $250,000 costumes.”

Teddi also addressed her relationship with Chris Kirkpatrick.

“I knew he was playing the game,” she said. “I mean, he was playing the game hard, and there was a couple of things that happened in the house where I really had his back. But, I mean, his level of fan obsession with Miesha, there was nothing I was going to do to break that.”

Teddi revealed that she would like to maintain a friendship with Carson, Cynthia, and Shanna.

“Cynthia and Carson, and even though Shanna ultimately went against me, I’ll still talk to her because I know she’s playing the game hard because her family and her life,” Teddi shared. “And, you know, she’s been wronged a lot of times, and I ultimately have empathy for her. And I think Lamar [Odom] is freaking hilarious.

The former reality star added that she was warned not to trust Todrick.

“Well, I was warned prior to going into the house not to trust Todrick by someone that personally knows him,” she said. “But, he was so lovely to me at first that I fell for it, but I never approached them for an alliance. They came to me. So, I think that’s why I believed it. However, I knew that you can’t keep an alliance of six for that long.”

