Melissa Gorga Talks About BRAWL With Jennifer Aydin on ‘RHONJ’

Real Housewives of New Jersey star, Melissa Gorga, is opening up about a physical altercation with Jennifer Aydin that was teased in the Season 12 trailer.

Melissa Gorga clarified what really went down during the fight — and dished about the wild incident in an interview E! News’ Daily Pop.

“I got up and I was trying to…sometimes we’re passionate over here in Jersey, and when we need to express ourselves, I have to get out of my seat—not put my hands on anyone — just get out of your seat to prove a point.” Melissa told Daily Pop.

She continued, “And then you saw [the clip], she grabbed my hand. And you guys will see what happens from there.”

The mom of three is not very proud of her on-camera antics and made it clear that she’s not fond of arguments turning physical.

“I do not like that,” Melissa said. “I’m not down with any of that. I’m not into touching each other. You can use your words, right?”

Daily Pop host, Justin Sylvester, suggested Jennifer Aydin’s marriage woes may have affected her behavior in Season 12:

“I think Jennifer is unraveling this season because she has put forth such a front of her marriage and her happy life, and I feel like it’s all starting to unravel and she is losing control . . . Am I correct?” Justin Sylvester shared.

Melissa Gorga responded, “I think that you’re probably hitting the nail right on the head, if you ask me.”

She then explained, “Everyone has their own opinion but I think she was holding, saving face for a while — I think the house is starting to — you know, the windows are getting cleaned, and we can see inside a little bit. And I think she’s stressed and panicking and acting up and you know, just losing it. There’s a lot of crying out of her this season.”

Jennifer Aydin spoke to E! News about the affects of her husband’s extramarital affair being spilled in Season 12: “I’ll have you know that this secret that nobody knew about was really, on my end, nobody knew.” She added, “one of the hardest things for me to be able to have to now deal with.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesday nights, at 8:00 pm ET, on Bravo.

