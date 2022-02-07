Married At First Sight ‘MAFS’ Lindsey Georgoulis Regrets Honeymoon Intimacy With Mark! By

Married at First Sight couple, Lindsey and Mark Maher are one of the couples who fans think will last in season 14 of the show. However, Lindsey has revealed that she regrets her honeymoon with Mark.

In the short time that Lindsey and Mark have been married on the reality show, they have had a complicated relationship. When Lindsey walked down the aisle to an excited Mark, fans had great expectations for the couple. Though it might have changed as soon as the duo got on a plane to Puerto Rico for their honeymoon. Georgoulis got into a few arguments with her fellow cast members since she came on the reality show.

Not only that, but she has been arguing with her husband, Mark. In the recent episode of MAFS, it was clear Lindsey was unsatisfied with how things played out earlier. Mark said, “I don’t want to get too, too lovey-dovey because we literally just met and there’s so many things that are going on and it has to flow organically.” On hearing his view, Lindsey exploded at her new love.

The 34-year-old attacked Maher saying things like, “If you want me to be less then you have to stop chewing with your mouth open, farting with the door open, then take that note for yourself as well.” Lindsey couldn’t understand what changed when he was all in the night before. She explained her emotional state during Married At First Sight: After Party and explained it was Maher who was giving her mixed signals, which was not what she expected after already consummating their marriage.

Lindsey said, “You are going to feel romanced tonight. You have been so good to me, I am gonna blow your mind. So he’s built up this great romantic dinner. I just got a complete 180 from him.” After opening up about sleeping with Mark several times that day before the dinner, Lindsey expressed that she was disappointed her husband didn’t deliver on any romance when he promised to do so. Lindsey also replied, “I regret that we had sex” to Katina who defended her reaction to Mark’s dinner statement.

Since Lindsey and Mark’s accounts are both private, there is no way to tell if the couple is still together in 2022. Judging from their recent interaction, the couple might not have made it to the end of the show. Viewers remember some of Lindsey’s other comments during her appearance on the afterparty show. The reality star joked around with the host that if Married at First Sight viewers were interested in her they should call her.