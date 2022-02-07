Keeping Up With The Kardashians Kanye West Continues To Call Out Kim Kardashian Over TikTok Feud, Claims She Accused Him Of Putting ‘Hit Out On Her!’ By

Kanye West took to social media over the weekend to fire accusations against his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, and to dish about an exchange with one of her relatives. The rapper called out the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star for allegedly accusing him of “putting a hit on her.” He also claimed that his ex’s cousin sided with him before requesting a new pair of Yeezys.

Kanye, 44, dropped the allegations in two separate posts on Instagram, on Sunday. In the first post, he alleged that he had been approached by Kim’s cousin, and in the second he claimed that Kim had accused him of hiring a hitman to kill her.

“THIS IS AN EXAMPLE OF KIM’S COUSIN AGREEING WITH ME ABOUT TIK TOK THEN PROCEEDING TO ASK ME FOR SOME YEEZYS AFTERWARDS HER OTHER COUSIN KARA CALLED ME SAYING SHE AGREED WITH ME THEN SAID SHE WOULD SPEAK OUT PUBLICLY WHICH SHE NEVER DID,” the musician wrote, on Sunday.

“THEN SHE SUGGESTED I TAKE MEDICATION MY DAD DIDNT HAVE MONEY OR A PIBLIC VOICE WHEN MY MOM DESTROYED ME AND HIS RELATIONSHIP I DO THIS IS FOR EVERY PARENT ON EITHER SIDE WHO’S KIDS FUTURES ARE BEING ONE SIDEDLY CONTROLLED I DONT EVEN HAVE THE RIGHT TO GET ANGRY AS A FATHER WITHOUT BEING CALLED ERATIC I GAVE THAT FAMILY THE CULTURE IF THEY AS A WHOLE UNIT KEEP PLAYING GAMES WITH ME I WILL TAKE THAT CULTURE BACK A FATHER SHOULD NEVER HAVE TO BEG FOR THE LOCATION OF THEIR CHILDREN,” the “Donda” singer said.

Hours later, Kanye claimed that Kim had accused him of threatening her life and of thievery.

“YESTERDAY KIM ACCUSED ME OF PUTTING A HIT OUT ON HER SO LET ME GET THIS STRAIGHT I BEG TO GO TO MY DAUGHTERS PARTY AND IM ACCUSED OF BEING ON DRUGS THEN I GO PLAY WITH MY SON AND I TAKE MY AKIRA GRAPHIC NOVELS AND IM ACCUSED OF STEALING,” he wrote.

“NOW IM BEING ACCUSED OF PUTTING A HIT ON HER THESE IDEAS CAN ACTUALLY GET SOMEONE LOCKED UP THEY PLAY LIKE THAT WITH BLACK MENS LIVES WEATHER ITS GETTING THEM FREE OR GETTING THEM LOCKED UP IM NOT PLAYING ABOUT MY BLACK CHILDREN ANYMORE,” he added.

Kim and Kanye are currently embroiled in a $2.1 billion divorce.

The latest chapter of the ex-couple’s feud began after Kim posted a TikTok video featuring their daughter, North, against her father’s will.

Kanye sounded off on Friday morning, days after Kim posted a video filmed alongside their 8-year-old daughter. Kanye has voiced his disapproval of North appearing on the app, but Kim has seemingly dismissed his concerns. Kanye sounded off in all caps after Kim and North appeared on the platform lip-syncing a Rae Sremmurd tune.

“SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL?” Kanye wrote.

The disagreement came after Kanye alleged that he had been kept in the dark about a birthday party held for his four-year-old daughter, Chicago. He went off on Instagram last month, sharing his frustration with his followers.

Shortly after the video was released Kanye was seen during the set-up phase of the joint party for Chicago and Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi, at Kylie’s home. He later revealed that it was Travis Scott who let him know the location of the bash. He thanked Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, and Kylie for allowing him inside, but did not mention Kim’s name.