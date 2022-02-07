90 Day Fiance ’90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days’ Fans Drag Gino For Gaslighting Jasmine After Sharing Her Nudes With His Ex-Girlfriend! By

Raissa Asunbo Raissa Asunbo is a Content Contributor at All About The Tea. She lives in Toronto, Canada and enjoys reading, watching movies, traveling and spending time with her family.

’90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days’ Fans Drag Gino For Gaslighting Jasmine After Sharing Her Nudes With His Ex-Girlfriend!

On Sunday night’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Jasmine Pineda, 34, exploded on Gino Palazzolo, 51, after discovering he shared her nudes with his ex-girlfriend.

Jasmine Pineda made the shocking find while scrolling through Gino Palazzolo’s phone. She found a screenshot of her intimate photos in a conversation with his ex, which she claims she only sent to Gino.

Initially, Gino denied sending the photos, “What? No, I’m sorry, I did not do that. That’s for darn sure I didn’t do that.”

However, Jasmine, had the receipts to shut Gino down. “So, explain this to me because this is just a screenshot and I have never sent these nudes to anyone, but just to you,” she said as she began to break down in tears.

Eventually, Gino confessed to sending the nude photos but claims he only sent them to rub it in his ex’s face.

“This was like… that was rubbing it into her, yes. But that’s the only time I ever did it. I was showing her ‘Look how hot my girlfriend is!’” Gino stumbled over his words when admitting his mistake.

Jasmine was not trying to listen to Gino’s excuses and erupted in tears.

Gino attempted to quill the situation by insisting that he only sent the one photo, but it was too late.

“I trusted on you to send you those pictures, Gino. I will never be able to trust on you, ever,” she says.

A tearful Jasmine flees the table and Gino runs after her while mumbling under his breath, “It’s not good.”

Later Gino told the producers, “I wish I could take it back but it is true that I sent topless photos to my ex of Jasmine. I sent the pictures as revenge to show how amazing and wonderful of a girlfriend I have at this moment. It was a huge mistake, obviously.”

Later in the episode, Jasmine confronted Gino once again. As she entered the room, Jasmine screamed, “You sent nudes to your ex of me that I trust on you! [sic]”

Jasmine goes nuclear on Gino — threatening to sue him, and he calmly asks, “What nudes?’ Jasmine yelled, “The f****** nudes you sent to her.”

Gino then proceeded to declassify the photos as not nudes because they only show Jasmine’s breasts. “But they’re not nudes,” he tells her.

As you could imagine, Gino’s futile attempt to downplay the situation set social media ablaze.

“Gino is sexually abusive to send private naked pics of Jasmine.” One person tweeted.

Another tweeter chimed in, “Gino really?!? What kind of toxic relationship did you have with your ex?? I feel bad for Jasmine. You can’t violate someone’s trust that.”

“This is for you Jasmine! Gino and all your exes were unworthy. You’re a victim of their abuse etc. men make us crazy and then we act crazy like we were crazy before they made us crazy. Most times we weren’t. Where’s the men that treat us like a Queen for real?” Another person commented.

The wild episode concluded with producers physically removing Jasmine from Gino’s room, but their story continues next week. Stay tuned.

Catch all-new episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Sunday nights, at 8:00pm ET, on TLC and discovery+.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips