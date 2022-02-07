Celebrity News 1000-Lb Best Friends: Vanessa Cross Talks Reasons For Weight Loss! By

The new reality show, 1000-lb Best Friends, just premiered on TLC and fans are already eager to know more about the show’s star, Vanessa Cross.

Vanessa Cross and Meghan Crumpler are the new stars of TLC’s latest weight-focused reality show. While promoting their new reality show, the two have opened up about what is motivating them to lose all the weight. Vanessa revealed during an interview with Us Weekly that she gained more weight after losing her husband. She said the loss of a loved one affected her so much that she gained close to 100 pounds. “It was the worst thing of my life because I didn’t know that kind of pain existed,” she said. Vanessa said her husband never cared what size she was, he always told her how beautiful she was every day.

The 42-year-old added she went from 350 pounds to up to 500 after her husband passed away in 2016. Vanessa also revealed she went back down to 300 by 2018. The TLC star added that her dating life is currently non-existent. She said she was putting her dating life on hold because she ended up sabotaging herself while talking to a few guys. Cross also revealed that any disagreements pushed her to eat, so she would be better off focusing on her weight loss.

Cross revealed another reason why she wants to lose weight is because her food addiction causes her too much pain. She spoke about the intense, physical pain she experiences whenever she walks which is hindering her weight loss. This is because Vanessa has had surgeries done on her ankles and back. She also opened up that her biggest struggle is in her mind to make the right choice between healthy and junk food. Fans of the new show are happy to hear Cross is working with a therapist to build a healthier relationship with food.

The star also added that she has been struggling with her weight since middle school. Cross said that depending on food to overcome a lot of her issues really destroyed her outlook on life. Vanessa Cross is clearly motivated to lose as much weight as possible while on 1000-lb Best Friends. She finished the interview adding that her ideal weight at the moment is anywhere around 200 pounds. Hopefully, Vanessa and Meghan will encourage and motivate each other to eat healthier and lose weight.

