Sophia Following In Mom Farrah Abraham’s Dirty Footsteps!

Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham was recently called out by fans for posting her new disgusting product on her daughter, Sophia Abraham’s website.

In January, Farrah Abraham posted a now-viral video on her OnlyFans page, saying some very nasty things. In the video, Farrah threatened to “sh*t in a jar” and send it to fans and followers — for a fee of course. In the video she says, ‘I want to tell you how I sh*t in a jar and send it to you. Ooh so cool. I put it in here… and then I cork it… I put a special message on it… Just sending you blessings of this year.’

Farrah Abraham Pulls Her Daughter Into Her Stinky Business

She also explained to those watching how using a cotton ball can help maintain the smell of the fecal matter. Well it seems, Farrah kept her promise from the controversial clip, and added her 12-year-old daughter into the stinky idea.

The 30-year old appears to be encouraging Sophia to get involved in her business. Farrah has come under fire countless times for giving Sophia too much freedom. Recently she even dyed the minor’s hair purple and wearing make up, which most kids don’t do.

One fan noticed that Farrah was selling her ‘poop slime’ on Sophia’s website named, FarrahSophiaAbraham.com. A lot of MTV fans noticed the outrageous price Farrah put on her item. It was listed as ‘Farrah Poop Slime – $12.00. The brown jar has Farrah’s face on it and is recommend for ages 5 and up.

Teen Mom Fans Outraged

Fans are outraged with the former Teen Mom for including her minor daughter in her ‘stinky’ business, while knowing the harmful effects it could have on her future. The last thing fans expected was Farrah to shamelessly post her poop merch on Sophia’s website. Not only that but Farrah also told fans she would sell the poop in a jar on her OnlyFans.

One fan called out the reality tv star, ‘Farrah using her daughter to throw shade on the internet… this is on SOPHIA’s merch site.’ Other fans were even calling Farrah names for involving Sophia in her far from innocent activities.

Farrah Abraham Copying 90 Day Fiancé Star

A few reality TV fans think Farrah was inspired by TLC personality, Stephanie Matto. The 90 Day Fiancé star has been peddling “farts in a jar,” and making a bundle. This bizarre product she sells to strangers is bringing her more deals and money. Many feel that Farrah is either copying Stephanie Matto as a way to make fast money.

Farrah Abraham is yet to clarify the reason for selling her poop slime on her daughter’s website.

