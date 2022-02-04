Little People Big World Tori Roloff Uses Jackson’s Brain To Sell Products! By

Tori Roloff has always been one to share family updates with fans on social media. She loves posting her beautiful children, Lilah and Jackson, and all their accomplishments as they grow. That is why fans were eager to see what Jackson was up to when Tori posted him on her Instagram account.

In a recent Instagram story, Tori recorded her son, Jackson, playing with a few toys. The toddler was working on spelling CVC (consonant vowel consonant) words. Jackson is seen placing letter magnets to spell out items like tub and gum on his worksheet. Tori captioned the video, “So proud of this dude.” She also told fans where she got the cool learning kit.

In another post on her IG stories, she captioned, “I got this while teaching, and it’s a prized possession haha!!” When a few fans asked her where they could find a similar kit, she posted a link. Tori also warned fans that it was a bit costly but definitely worth it. Since she didn’t use #Ad in any of her posts, fans don’t think she will be earning any commissions for the buyers she recommends.

Tori Roloff also added a link to the site, Teachers Pay Teachers, where they have more printables for the letter kit. It’s a site where teachers sell their worksheets, lesson plans, and more to other teachers. Since Tori was a teacher herself, she probably knows many useful sites for fun and educational children’s material. As far as fans could tell, it seems Jackson was having the time of his life learning with his mother.

However, Tori has come under fire before from ‘Little People, Big World‘ fans for her treatment of Jackson. In December 2021, Tori was blasted for using Jackson in a video ad for one of the brands she was promoting. The problem with her actions was that Jackson had just undergone surgery. In the controversial video, the two reviewed a kid’s brand but Jackson didn’t look very happy to be there.

Tori said her son was a bit crummy lately because of his surgery. One fan spoke about the situation on Reddit. They said, “Yes! She claims he wanted to do it. No chance! Tori could have done it herself. Ugh, I hope this Kiwico money is specifically put away for Jackson, but I doubt it.”

