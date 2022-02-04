Little People Big World Tori Roloff Struggling With Pregnancy, Seeks Help! By

Tori Roloff Struggling With Pregnancy, Seeks Help

Pregnant Tori Roloff is struggling with her third pregnancy and reaching out to the public for help.

In November, Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff announced they’re expecting their third child after suffering a miscarriage. The TLC couple already share Lilah, 2, and Jackson, 4.

“We are so excited to share some exciting news with you!” Tori, 30, wrote. “Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift!”

The photographer shared a series of photos of the announcement, including the family of five letting off a confetti cannon behind a sign that read, “Baby Roloff #3 Coming Spring 2022.”

Tori Roloff suffered a miscarriage in March at six weeks pregnant. Sharing the loss in a vulnerable Instagram post, she wrote, “We were so excited when we found out we were expecting baby #3, and we couldn’t wait to share. We went in for our first ultrasound at 8 weeks and found out that we lost our sweet baby two weeks earlier.”

“I’ve honestly never felt loss like I did in that moment,” she continued. “I’ve never felt so sad, angry, and scared in a single moment. I had no symptoms of losing [our] sweet angel baby and nothing could have prepared me for hearing our sweet baby was gone.”

“My husband has been my unwavering rock through this whole journey. He has been by my side through it all and I couldn’t have done it without him,” added Tori at the time. “If there is any silver lining here it’s the realization of how truly blessed we are. We have two happy healthy thriving kids, and I know that’s not afforded to everyone. We have two kids who we have to snuggle and love on every day.”

“Parents should never know the heartbreak of losing a child,” she wrote. “I pray that we can all find peace that our babies are waiting for us in heaven and we will meet one day. I post this in hopes that it will touch just one mama and let them know you’re not alone.”

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff opened up to fans recently about her morning sickness hell and asked for help.

Tori Roloff took to Instagram stories to share that she’s been experiencing some difficulties and ask fans for some advice. In a new Instagram story, Tori Roloff asked, “Any pregnant mamas struggle in the morning?”

She continued, “Maybe it’s morning sickness but I’m almost in my third trimester… I wake up with massive headaches and feel super light headed. I try to eat something but it seems to only make things worse. If I eat anything it makes my heart rate go cray.” She added a response box for people to send her advice.

Some suggested she may have gestational diabetes, but the mom of two is not certain since she’s experienced the same symptoms during her prior pregnancies and was not diagnosed with GD. She shares that she’s being tested for gestational diabetes next week.

Others feel she may be anemic, which Tori confirmed she’s already diagnosed with the condition, and seeking a pregnancy-safe supplement.

One responder urged Tori to seek medical advice instead of talking to strangers online — which she encouraged fans to do as well. But in the meantime, Tori is just looking for a few suggestions until she’s able to see her doctor. She adds that she doesn’t feel like she’s “in danger.”

Tori Roloff pledges to keep her fan base updated throughout her pregnancy journey.

