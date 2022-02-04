Little People Big World Tori Roloff Praised For Opening Up About Her Struggles: ‘Such A Real Mama!’ By

TLC fans have praised Tori Roloff for opening up about her shortcomings as a stay-at-home mom.

Many fans of ‘Little People, Big World‘ know Tori as one of the show’s stars who loves to share about her life. Anything significant that goes on in her household, her fans are aware of. Tori has shared with her online fans about her struggles going through a miscarriage and the changes her pregnant body went through. Recently, Tori shared with fans about how it feels to be a stay-at-home mother.

According to a new reel posted on her page, Tori opened up about motherhood. The 30-year-old used audio that asked what kind of princess you are. Like any personalized video, Tori added her own twist to the Instagram reel. She added text about being a stay-at-home mother. In every question, she replied with a “NO.” Some of the questions included, whether she cooks, cleans, or plays with her kids all the time. Roloff captioned the video, “For all my fellow SAHMamas out there! You’re a princess in my book!”

Fans under her post praised her for coming out and being honest about her home life. One said, “You’re such a real mama.” When another user commented saying how relatable Tori was, she replied. A lot of the people who follow Tori are moms just like her. She replied to one fan saying, “me toooo! I’m so grateful for my time at home with my babies!” Another fan commented on the post saying, “love this! Tori you nailed it for all us SAHM’s. You are so relatable and I love your hair.”

The mother of two recently shared her body image with her fans. In a mirror selfie posted to her Instagram stories, she talked about how her body changed during her third pregnancy. She captioned the photo, “Reminder: Growing a human is hard. Sometimes I struggle with how I look during pregnancy.” In the post, Tori added that her grey hoodie and leggings are what she was wearing to a dinner party since it was more comfortable.

Tori and husband Zachary announced their pregnancy back in November 2021. She also added how her previous miscarriage affected her pregnancy journey. Roloff said during her announcement in November, “This pregnancy, it’s been so difficult to get excited. However, we have seen baby multiple times and we’ve heard his/her heartbeat a ton. And it’s strong.”

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips