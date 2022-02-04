Celebrity News Messy Mama June Spotted Ordering Take Out TWICE In Two Hours After Admitting To Gaining 100 Lbs! By

Fans spotted Mama June outside and the former TLC alum was picking up her takeout in pajamas.

According to photos captured by The Sun, Mama June was seen outside looking unkempt while paying for her food delivery. The ‘Here Comes Honey BooBoo’ alum ordered fast food two times in under two hours. This is far from the healthy Mama June viewers got to see a few years ago on TLC, especially after she lost all the weight. However, after everything she went through, it seems, Mama June is back to eating unhealthy foods.

The TLC reality TV star was wearing flannel pajamas the first time she stepped out to get her order. Mama June is currently living in California with boyfriend, Justin Stroud. Justin has been in the tabloids recently for all the wrong reasons. He is staying away from Alabama because of an active arrest warrant on him. Stroud received the second large order from Chick-Fil-A, which the couple enjoyed while sitting on their front porch.

Though not everything is going well for Mama June and her boyfriend, according to one eye witness, they saw the mother of four struggling to pay for another fast-food order. While picking up an order from Don Culo, the 42- year old had a problem with the first credit card she handed out. Mama June had to rampage through her purse to find another card to pay for her food. It also seems the couple has also been living off fast food for a while.

And despite Mama June saying she has been sober for the past two years, many fans seem to doubt her claims. Why? She currently lives with Justin, who might still be doing drugs. One of the charges on his arrest warrant included a drug charge. Mama June has a lot on her plate right now since she might be undergoing surgery. Mama June has noticeably gained a few pounds since fans last saw her after her weight-loss surgery.

The mother of four might not be as keen on watching her weight these days. Fans of the star remember when Mama June got arrested in March 2019 on drug possession charges in Alabama. Since then, the reality TV star has tried to turn her life around for the better. Earlier this week, the TLC star visited her doctor who had performed a gastric sleeve procedure on her. Fans speculate she might want to undergo another surgery sometime soon to lose a few pounds.

