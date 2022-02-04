Love After Lockup ‘Love After Lockup:’ Was Kristianna Arrested AGAIN? By

‘Love After Lockup‘ star Kristianna Miller might have gotten arrested again!

A few ‘Life After Lockup‘ fans noticed during the last episode of the season that Kristianna was looking a bit off, though she quickly went on Facebook Live to assure watchers that she was doing okay; Though her sober state didn’t last long. Kristianna went on to upload some cryptic posts which led fans to believe she might be using again. Her later actions proved that fans of the show might have been right.

Kristianna Miller recently updated fans on her Facebook page with a post that she is single. In the post, she wrote, “All I have to say is I’m finally single now and got rid of some burdens and I’m starting to live my life finally.” Not only that, but she also shared that there has been a rift in the relationship between herself and her mom. Kristianna also talked of two daughters she hoped to reconnect with. Due to her drug abuse at the time, she had to give them up for adoption.

Fans suspected things weren’t going well for the reality star when she started selling her items. These included an iPhone 13 and Marylin Monroe memorabilia. She wrote in her caption, “I am in the middle of a crisis right now so I need some funds for these items. I’m looking for three $350-$400.” According to a video posted by Tracy Trendy on Youtube, Kristianna seems to be doing badly. In the video, it describes that the reality star had recently been arrested for second degree burglary. However, it seems she isn’t spending any time in prison for her recent charges.

Starcasm speculates that Kristianna is serving her time in a halfway house or on parole. This is because her status is “Community Based Corrections.” Public records showed Kristianna’s mugshot and fans were shocked to find out she was smiling. In the picture, she has a new burgundy hair color which she accompanied with her bright smile.

Kristianna’s new look is very different from how she was introduced to TLC viewers. John Miller has yet to respond to the breakup news after Kristianna’s post. TLC has yet to confirm if Kristianna will return to the upcoming seasons of ‘Love After Lockup.’ Fans think the star will take a hiatus from the reality series to get her personal issues in order.

