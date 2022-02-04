Sister Wives Christine Brown Spills Tea About Jealousy Among The ‘Sister Wives’ By

Nancy Zhāng Nancy Zhāng is an Entertainment Blogger for All About The Tea. Nancy covers hot topics, recaps and celeb news. She loves to multi-task as a writer and a private chef. She received a B.S. in Mass Communications from LSU. Nancy's married and the proud mom of 2 German Shepherds.

Christine Brown is spilling tea on the Brown’s since fleeing the cult-like polygamist family.

Since divorcing Kody Brown, Christine has opened up about her life while being a sister wife. Meri admitted that it had been “a decade” since she and Kody had shared an intimate relationship, during the Season 16 One-On-One special and when Kody told Christine he no longer wanted to have intimacy in their marriage, she dumped him.

In part two of the special Sister Wives One-on-One sit-down with host, Sukanya Krishnan — Christine shares details about the familial jealousy that has existed between the four wives.

Christine and Kody have been married since 1994, and they have had their fair share of ups and downs throughout the years. Christine was introduced as the third wife of Kody, and she believed she would be the last wife. Christine noted how she liked that spot since she felt like the most desired of all the wives.

The couple’s marriage was on the rocks for many years, and in Season 16, she ended her dysfunctional relationship with Kody. Christine moved back to Utah and left Flagstaff, Arizona in her rearview.

What led up to the former couple’s divorce will be discussed on Part 2 of the Season 16 Special One-On-One event. Jealousy in the marriage will be a hot topic.

As viewers know, Christine Brown’s jealousy of fourth wife, Robyn Brown, was often highlighted on the TLC series. When Robyn first joined the family, Christine was receptive but as time went on and Kody made it obvious that Robyn held the number one, resentment grew towards Robyn. Christine has been able to keep her resentment close to her chest, but in Season 16 it was very evident.

During Season 16 of Sister Wives, tensions ran high in the Brown family during the pandemic as the family grew further apart, especially since each wife chose to follow their own rules. The Sister Wives could very well be on the verge of losing their once-proud family. Christine has walked away from her husband with no looking back. Who will be next?

Part two of what will be a 3-part special event airs Sunday, February 6, at 10 p.m. ET.

