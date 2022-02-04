90 Day Fiance ’90 Day Fiance’ Alum Geoffrey Paschel Sentenced to 18 Years Without Parole After Guilty Verdict For Assault & Kidnapping By

90 Day Fiancé alum Geoffrey Paschel was sentenced to 18 years in prison on Thursday without the possibility of parole. He was found guilty of aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault and interference with emergency calls of his ex-fiancée, Kristen Wilson.

Geoffrey Paschel, 41, was originally expected to arrive to court on December 3 to learn his fate after Judge Kyle Hixson revoked the reality star’s bond and ordered him into custody in Knoxville, Tennessee, as a result of his guilty verdict and previous dispute with ex-fiancée Kristen Wilson, which took place in June 2019.

After the verdict, Geoffrey Paschel addressed the court as part of his elocution. Standing before Judge Hixson teary-eyed, he said, “I respect Ms. Chapman and Ms. Moon,” and pleaded for a more lenient sentence.

As reported, back in June 2019, police responded to a domestic disturbance call by his ex-fiancée, Kristen Wilson. Kristen told authorities that she had been assaulted at home by Geoffrey. Kristen said the former Before the 90 Days star had “grabbed” her by the neck and “slammed” her head against a wall several times before throwing her to the ground.

Geoffrey testified that they were both drunk during the dispute and claimed that her bruises were self-inflicted.

Jurors quickly found him guilty during the two-day trial on October 7. Geoffrey’s ex-girlfriend, Mary Wallace, was present in the courtroom as the judge revealed he would be taken into custody – she cried as he was taken away.

Geoffrey appeared in season 4 of the TLC spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. He joined the show with long-distance love, Varya Malina, whom he got engaged to at the end of the season following her denial of a previous proposal and a love triangle with Wallace.

Geoffrey was not invited to attend the season 4 tell-all taping — which he spoke out about in an Instagram Live.

“I’m not sad that I wasn’t on it,” he said in the video shared in June 2020. “The mentality of keeping me off the tell-all because somebody said something is the most absurd thing I’ve ever heard in my life. … I want my court case to be over with, and as soon as my court case is over with, then my life will proceed.”

Malina still supports Geoffrey on social media and has made it clear she is still a part of his life.

Additionally, Malina announced she was selling her Florida home in November 2021 and moving into Geoffrey’s house in Tennessee. The radio personality ​​celebrated her one-year anniversary of living in America the following month, shortly after visiting the grave site of Geoffrey’s late son, Kazhem.

