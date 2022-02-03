1000-LB Sisters Video Timestamp Of Amy Slaton’s Gender Reveal For Baby No. 2 Confuses Fans: Old Video? By

Amy Slaton’s recent upload has fans wondering if she’s posting an old clip because of the weird time stamps.

‘1000-lb Sisters‘ star Amy Slaton posted a gender reveal on her YouTube video, and fans are starting to question a few things from it. In the gender reveal video, Amy told her fans she was excited for her family to guess if baby number two is a boy or girl. Amy had made it clear she was hopeful for a baby girl. However, she was disappointed when she announced the baby’s gender.

In the recent Youtube video, Amy announced she was having a baby boy, which left fans a bit confused. Some are even convinced that Amy might be pranking them with the video. One TLC fan said the baby reveal clip might be from when the star had her firstborn, Gage. The timestamp on the video reads 05/17/2021. Since it was dated last year, fans are sure it can’t be the gender reveal for her new baby.

However, despite the speculation, there is a simple explanation for the wrong timestamps on the video posted on Jan 29. The internal clock on the camera hasn’t been set accurately and is probably why it doesn’t read the current date when Amy shot the video. It wouldn’t be such a stretch to assume Amy and Michael just forgot to set the right time on the camera. The couple has come under fire several times from fans who think they don’t take proper care of themselves and their newborn child.

Michael and Amy recently moved to a new house in Utah. During their move, fans couldn’t help but point out how dirty the couple was. A few roach droppings were found under Gage’s crib, which means they hardly cleaned under there. Fans of the reality show are constantly blasting the couple on Twitter about their lack of cleanliness. One fan said, “Great. She will use pregnancy for an excuse to eat poorly and not be able to keep a clean house.” Amy’s recent visit to the doctor revealed that she had stalled in her weight loss process.

So despite the confusing time stamp, Amy isn’t pranking her TLC fans. The 34-year old is still expecting a baby boy so Gage will be meeting his baby brother soon. Hopefully, Amy will keep fans updated on her pregnancy journey.

