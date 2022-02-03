Real Housewives of New Jersey ‘RHONJ’ Star Jennifer Aydin’s 9-Year Old Daughter Discovered Dad’s Affair On TikTok By

Jennifer Aydin’s husband, Dr. Bill Aydin’s affair happened 10 years ago but scandal resurfaced during the Season 12 premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Jennifer Aydin, 44, revealed that her 9-year-old daughter, Olivia, found out her daddy cheated via TikTok, as cameras started rolling.

“We had a blogger leak this awful storyline and somebody made a TikTok on it,” Jennifer told Page Six.

She continued, “My sweet little Olivia — who threw a beautiful anniversary party for us [on ‘RHONJ’ Season 11] to show how her parents are still in love — saw a TikTok that said ‘the big secret.’”

Jennifer says that Olivia protected her parents in the comments section of the post, she commented, “This is my mommy and daddy and this is not true!”

“She came to me to show me her comment and said, ‘Look, Mommy, I’m defending you from all of these lies,’” Jennifer sadly recounted.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star asked her daughter to remove the post but as it turns out, the rumor was true — the plastic surgeon had an affair with a pharmaceutical rep while she was pregnant with their fourth child, son Christian, now 10.

“I said, ‘It’s for the show and it’s not good if we release things, so maybe we shouldn’t draw attention.’ I had her take it down that way,” recalls Jennifer, who took a beat before sharing more details with her little girl.

“I sat her down and I kept my composure because I realized [my kids] will react to however Mommy’s acting,” she says. “I put on a brave face and said, ‘Listen, Daddy did a bad thing. But that doesn’t mean that he’s a bad person. And when we love people, we forgive them when they make mistakes. And I’ve forgiven him and I’m OK.’ She wasn’t upset because I wasn’t upset.”

Eventually, Jennifer and Bill told all their kids the sad news — son Justin, 17, daughter Gabriella, 14, and son Jacob, 12 — who each processed the news differently.

“My husband told Justin. I was in the room, and Justin kind of was almost irritated, like, ‘I don’t ever want to talk about this ever again.’ He’s not watching this season. My Gabriella, she was more crushed. She felt very betrayed and was angry for a bit but we got through that. And my two [younger] boys, they’re neither here or there,” the mother of five says.

“And Olivia, now that she sees that Mommy’s OK with it, she’ll be like, ‘Mommy, do they know about “the secret,” too?’ And I’ll say, ‘Yeah, but it’s not a secret anymore and we’re OK with talking about it.’ And she’ll say, ‘Oh yeah, that’s right,’” she elaborates. “So remember, children will learn by example. As long as I’m cool and not breaking down, I think they’ll be OK.”

Margaret Josephs was the person that spilled the tea on Bill’s cheating during the season 12 premiere episode. “You do not want Margaret to be your enemy. She is a digger and she could find out things. She’s got a big Rolodex of people in her friend group. I wouldn’t put anything past her. She’s very focused when she wants to find out something about somebody,” says Jennifer, who didn’t tell a soul about Bill’s affair – not even her family.

“I never told a soul. I didn’t tell my parents, I didn’t tell my cousins, I didn’t tell my sister, I didn’t tell my best friend,” she reflects.

“I put it in the vault and threw away the key. I pretended it never happened. I have never brought it up as a dig. Because when you decide to forgive somebody, you really have to forgive it and never bring it up. Otherwise, your relationship is not going to work.”

Bill is embarrassed by the affair and has sincerely made amends for his transgressions and the couple has moved on from the past.

“He supported me in the sense of letting me share our story, which I think is very brave of him,” she says. “And I told him if we were able to get through it when it happened 10 years ago, we’ll be able to get through it now.”

“I didn’t want to be the one to bring it up and ever talk about it because that would be at the expense of my children and it wasn’t worth it for me. But since [Margaret] did bring it up and since I do have to talk about it, I’m going to use it as therapy and find it cathartic and therapeutic,” she tells the outlet.

“Signing up for this show, that’s what I agreed to do — to show the good, the bad and the ugly. It’s not easy.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

