My 600-lb Life ‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Lisa Ebberson 2022 Update: Where Is She Now? By

The recent episode of ‘My 600-lb Life’ introduced viewers to Lisa Ebberson, and many are already wondering if she has lost more weight in 2022.

In the Jan 2 episode of ‘My 600-lb Life,’ viewers got to meet Lisa Ebberson, A 51- year- old woman who, at the time of filming, weighed 637 pounds. Lisa explained to TLC that she had been bedridden in Fairbury, NE, for around 3-4 years. One thing fans couldn’t help but notice throughout her episode is that Lisa has a habit of lying. In one scene, Lisa tells cameras the doctor told her if she stood on her ankle, the bone would pop off and pierce her skin. Several fans don’t believe the story to be true.

Another lie fans think Lisa told during her episode was when she brought up her therapists’ statements about her weight. Lisa told Dr. Now that the therapist called her fat and said they couldn’t help her situation. TLC fans on Reddit called her out for her unbelievable tales. Dr. Now also had a hard time believing Lisa even weighed 637 pounds since she looked bigger. It could be one of the reasons why during her last phone call with Dr. Now, she quit his weight loss program.

At the end of the episode, Lisa seeks advice from Dr. Paradise on maintaining her health and getting over her grief. Lisa’s boyfriend, Randy, had only passed away two months before her doctor’s visit. Dr. Paradise advised Ebberson that time is the best remedy to fight against losing a loved one. Since Randy is no longer around to care for her, Lisa’s friends take turns thought out the day to help her with tasks around the house.

Fans of the show found out that in November of 2021, both Lisa and Randy were admitted to the hospital after contracting COVID. Lisa managed to recover despite her health condition and even lost over 80 pounds while in the hospital. However, Randy passed away on November 18. Since then, Lisa has been doing her best to cope without her boyfriend. Her asking for advice from Dr. Paradise means that she is still heavily grieving his loss.

Ebberson has not posted any weight loss updates to her social media accounts, so fans don’t think she has changed in any way. As of now, Lisa seems to be keeping to herself since the TLC cameras left her home. Fans are still hoping she is trying to lead a healthier life.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips