Jessa Seewald No Longer Getting Cash From Daddy Duggar?

‘Counting On‘ fans think Jessa Seewald is no longer getting financial help from Daddy Duggar, and she recently confirmed it.

‘Counting On‘ fans have been following Jessa Seewald’s life ever since she married Ben. Longtime fans of the show have always speculated that Jessa has been getting financial help from her father. Since the reality star didn’t have a job except appearing on the family’s TLC shows, plus her husband, Ben Seewald, is a pastor, so he isn’t bringing in millions. Which explains why fans were shocked to find out they were moving to a new house.

When fans asked Jessa how the couple could afford to pay for their new house’s renovations, she didn’t hesitate to clear the air. The mother of five told fans she was not getting any help from Daddy Duggar; instead, she and Ben were financially catering for everything on their own. Jessa uploaded a YouTube video to her channel wearing a pretty ugly Christmas sweater. In the video, she might have revealed her newest source of income to fans.

In the video, Jessa Seewald promoted a brand in an ad she recorded herself. The video ad Jessa recorded was from Native. The brand is known for its clean deodorants, body washes, toothpaste, and more. Jessa even gave fans her promo code which she earns if they use it at checkout. So maybe this is where the reality star got finances to renovate their family’s new home?

Since Jessa has a substantial social media following both on YouTube and Instagram, it is a good way for her to make money. She gets to spend time at home with her kids while working. Her YouTube channel with over 200k subscribers might be another source of income. The couple’s latest video on the channel has over 400k views which speak to their popularity on social media platforms.

Jessa shows fans the new house they are moving to in the eight-minute video. The 2,000 square foot home has three bedrooms and a spacious yard for kids to play in. The new house is a considerable upgrade from the two-bedroom house the Duggar family gifted them after getting married. However, a few fans find it interesting that the couple has not yet listed their old home for sale. However, fans of the Duggar family are just excited about the family’s new adventure.

