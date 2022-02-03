19 Kids and Counting Jessa Seewald Disrespects Daddy Duggar While Under His Roof! By

According to a recent photo posted online, former ‘Counting On‘ star Jessa Seewald, disrespected Daddy Duggar while under his roof.

Jessa Seewald disrespected her father while in his house then posted it online for fans to see. On Wednesday, she posted a video of her family’s Christmas party. In the video, Jessa and her husband Ben were sporting ugly Christmas sweaters with their kids, Spurgeon, Henry, Ivy, and Fern. Jessa shocked ‘Counting On‘ fans when she posted a photo while wearing jeans at Daddy Dugar’s house.

The mother of four can be seen smiling while holding her youngest on her hip. Jessa paired her black pants with a nutcracker Christmas sweater. Everyone seems to be smiling in the family photo while posing in front of the Christmas tree. This is not the first time Jessa is wearing pants, though it is the first time she’s wearing them in Jim Bob’s house. Fans are yet to find out how the 56-year-old responded to Jessa’s fashion choice.

Unlike Jessa, the rest of the women in the family all wore skirts and modest attire for the party. They made sure to follow Jim Bob and Michelle’s rules to avoid drama. Jim Bob has been known to get upset whenever one of his family members disrespects his rules; Though this is not the first rule Jessa is breaking. She let her husband get her haircut from a professional instead of doing it herself. The Duggar family has been known to only cut their hair at home to save money.

Though fans applaud Jessa for not being afraid of doing what she wants since she’s an adult, according to Jim Bob, once his daughters are married, their husbands get to set the new rules. However, Jessa and Ben seem to be fully focusing on their growing family. The former ‘Counting On‘ reality stars recently shared their new house project with fans.

Ben and Jessa posted a video of their fixer-upper home on Youtube and titled it, ‘WE’RE MOVING!’ The house, which is twice as big as their current home, sits on 2,000 square feet of land. It has three bedrooms but they are planning on adding one master bedroom. TLC viewers were happy to find out the couple was moving their family to a bigger house with room for all the kids. So Jessa is not worried about what anyone thinks about her holiday fashion choice!

