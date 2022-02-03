Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Erika Jayne Ordered To Turn Over $1.4 Million Diamond Earrings In Tom Girardi Bankruptcy! By

Erika Jayne has been ordered to surrender diamond earrings valued at a whopping $1.4 million that her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, purchased with stolen money meant for clients.

The federal court judge presiding over the bankruptcy for Girardi’s law firm issued his ruling on February 2, according to court documents obtained by Radar.

As reported, the trustee over the bankruptcy demanded Erika Jayne give up the pricey diamonds that Tom Girardi purchased in 2007. Financial records indicate the disgraced lawyer used money from his client’s account to make the purchase.

The once-respected attorney is accused of running his law firm like a Ponzi scheme — stealing settlement money from his former clients, who won large settlements that Girardi pocketed. His victims include orphans, widows and a fire burn victim.

Apparently, Tom Girardi hid the jewelry purchase transaction by describing the purpose of the check on G&K’s Trust Account as a “cost” item paid to “M&M,” the trustee in Girardi & Keese’s bankruptcy case alleges.

So, the trustee is now demanding Erika turn over the earrings to the bankruptcy estate.

Those high-priced diamonds are technically assets of the law firm’s bankruptcy estate — and the trustee can and should sell them to pay back creditors.

According to the judge’s order, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has five days to turn over the diamond earrings.

As reported, Erika Jayne fought the order to turn over the diamond earrings — she responded to the plea claiming her innocence. And her legal team filed docs claiming she had no knowledge of where the money to buy the earrings came from 15 years ago.

However, Erika Jayne’s costar, Garcelle Beauvais, is not buying her excuses and slammed the Xxpen$ive songstress on her daytime talk show, The Real.

“I would give up the diamonds quickly,” she said. “There’s so much more she could do, even if she’s not guilty of knowing everything Tom [Girardi] was doing.

