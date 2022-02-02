Sister Wives ‘Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Delights In The Single Life After Dumping Kody! By

Ever since ‘Sister Wives’ alum Christine Brown left her husband, she has admitted to being happier than she had been in her life.

Christine Brown has been a fan-favorite on ‘Sister Wives’ since the first season aired on TLC. She has been married to Kody since 1994, but as time went by, they grew apart. When Christine announced her split from Kody in November 2021, it didn’t come as a surprise to many fans of the show who had witnessed their rocky relationship. After splitting up, Christine sold her home in Arizona and moved to a 1.1 million dollar house in Utah.

Christine Brown posted a photo on her Instagram that gave fans an idea of how the newly single mom is doing. The photo she uploaded was an inspirational quote from Robyn Conley Downs. It read, “its not enough to hope for a happy and healthy life, it’s a combination of mindset, routines, and habits working together that will get you there.” The reality star is currently promoting Plexus, which she has credited to her healthier lifestyle.

Christine also posts about her new job with Lularoe and how it has completely changed her life. The 49-year-old posted a photo of her and her granddaughter while wearing a brown Lularoe set. She captioned it, “I adore being an Oma!! It’s so rewarding watching your children become incredibly amazing parents and then getting this wonderful bundle of love along with it.”

Brown is currently living next to her daughter Aspyn, 26, and couldn’t be happier about it. ‘Sister Wives’ fans congratulated Christine on her new life away from Kody. Several viewers commented on her post that she looked a lot happier divorced than she did when she was married. One fan wrote in Christine’s comment section, “I’m loving the Christine that is not snubbed by Kody all the time!! You shine like the light you are!!! Live your best life, and don’t look back! Keep showing your daughters that they don’t have to settle!!!” Another TLC fan said they are praying for Christine to find a man who will put her first.

Despite Christine and Kody’s split, she admitted he will always be a huge part of her life as they co-parent their six children. For now, Christine seems to be enjoying the single life and focusing her attention on her desires and goals.

