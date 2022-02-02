Celebrity News Lamar Odom’s Disturbing Dreams About Khloé Kardashian! By

Lamar Odom revealed that he still has feelings for his ex-wife, Khloé Kardashian, during a conversation filmed for ‘Celebrity Big Brother.’ A preview of the Season 3 premiere episode featured an exchange between the former NBA star and his castmate, Todrick Hall.

“I had some good dreams last night. I dreamt [about] my ex-wife last night,” Lamar told Todrick.

Lamar added that the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star was his “one and only” wife when his housemate asked how many ex-wives he had.

“I miss her so much. I wish I could take that time back,” Lamar added.

Khloé, 37, and Lamar, 42, got engaged in August 2009, after dating for three weeks. They tied the knot a week later. The couple called it quits in 2013 reportedly due to a rift caused by Lamar’s addiction issues. Lamar was hospitalized after he was found unconscious at a Las Vegas brothel in 2015 before the couple’s divorce was finalized. He suffered several strokes during the ordeal, and cocaine was reportedly found in his system. Khloé stood by her husband during his recovery but refiled for divorce in May 2016. Their divorce was finalized in December 2016.

Khloé found temporary love again with Tristan Thompson, and the duo welcomed a daughter, True, in 2018. Lamar was engaged to Sabrina Parr from 2019 to 2020.

Lamar has spoken candidly about his regret over hurting Khloé during their rocky relationship.

“Unfortunately, you know, due to my behavior and some bad decisions, we don’t really talk any longer,” Lamar shared on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy, in May 2021. “I miss their family tremendously. We have to live with the decisions that we make and then, hopefully in time people heal and [will] be able to forgive me.”

Lamar and Tristan, 30, clashed on social media last summer after Lamar called his ex a “hottie” under one of her Instagram posts. Tristan fired back writing—“@Lamarodom God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️.”

Lamar said in January that he hoped that Tristan would be able to “reconnect” with Khloé amid his unfolding paternity test scandal.

“I truly wish nothing but the best for her and I’m hoping we can reconnect and talk one day as friends,” Lamar wrote on his Facebook page. “She is a good person and deserves the world.”

Khloé has also expressed a desire to patch up her relationship with her ex-husband.

“I miss him all the time, but not in a place where I want to get back with him,” the reality star told her sisters during an October 2019 episode of KUWTK. “So, he called me … He was like, ‘I would love to see you. I’ve been dying to see you in person. I just feel like we have so much to talk about.’”

“I really don’t know what the right thing to do in this situation. I don’t want to mislead him in any way, but I would like to meet with him,” Khloé added.

“Celebrity Big Brother” airs on Wednesday, February 2 at 8 pm, ET, on CBS.

