Infamous Video of Teresa Giudice's Fiance Triggers MAJOR Concern Among 'RHONJ' Fans!

Bizarre Video of Teresa Giudice’s Fiance Triggers MAJOR Concern Among ‘RHONJ’ Fans!

Teresa Giudice and fiance, Luis Ruela, first met before her divorce to ex husband, Joe Guidice, in the summer of 2020. They were first seen together in November 2020 and confirmed their relationship in December 2020 on Instagram.

Although the fans have not seen a lot of Luis Ruela on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, we did see a glimpse of him on the Season 11 reunion and in the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

While it seems that Teresa Giudice is madly in love and has found the one — viewers are starting to believe otherwise. Many Real Housewives of New Jersey fans are disturbed by an eerie video of Luis that has resurfaced online.

In this video that first surfaced on Reddit in June 2021, Luis Ruela is seen expressing his love to a mystery woman, while he is surrounded by shirtless men.

He proclaims that he will propose to this woman and bring their families as well as apologize for mistakes and not being truthful. The men in the background are heard telling Luis to speak from his heart, not his brain and to feel the mystery woman’s pain. Many of the viewers were appalled and confused by the video.

Press play below to watch the entire video and judge for yourself.

Many fans are weirded about by the video, but some fans went as far as to urge Teresa Giudice to get out of the engagement with Luis. The fans are very concerned to say the least, and many had plenty of questions about the confusing video.

Whether the video was for Teresa or a mystery woman, the behavior in the video is alarming.

The video was the center of drama in the season 12 premiere and will be the catalyst for a major rift between Teresa and Margaret Josephs.

