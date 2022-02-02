Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Garcelle Beauvais Reveals Why She Unfollowed Erika Jayne: We Are ‘Not Friends!’ By

Nancy Zhāng Nancy Zhāng is an Entertainment Blogger for All About The Tea. Nancy covers hot topics, recaps and celeb news. She loves to multi-task as a writer and a private chef. She received a B.S. in Mass Communications from LSU. Nancy's married and the proud mom of 2 German Shepherds.

Garcelle Beauvais explained why she unfollowed Erika Jayne after it was reported over the weekend that she and Sutton Stracke had ditched their “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-star on Instagram after a blowout fight. The ladies later posted friendly group photos, but according to Garcelle, her friendship with Erika is on shaky ground.

Adrienne Houghton mentioned the drama during Tuesday’s episode of ‘The Real’ and asked Garcelle to spill the tea behind her social media diss.

“OK, all I can say is, she called me something that I did not like. And so, therefore, when somebody offends you in a way, I don’t want to see her posts, I don’t want to put a little like,” she explained. “So, I thought, I’m going to unfollow her, I don’t want to see her posts.”

“Did I know it was going to cause World War III?” the reality star joked. “Unfollowing someone is huge apparently because it was breaking news all over the place. Friends were texting me going, ‘I can’t believe you unfollowing her is such a big deal.’ But it is. I guess it’s a new way of saying I don’t like you, but I don’t want to tell you, so I’m just going to unfollow you.”

“People were outraged! She was outraged too, I think,” Garcelle added. “She could care less, I think.”

As reported—A Bravo fan account revealed on Instagram that Garcelle, 55, had unfollowed Erika, 52, on the social media platform. The “XXPEN$IVE” singer wrote in a Thursday, January 26 comment section—“Well [let] me unfollow her back.”

Garcelle gave a nod to the drama when she acknowledged a Twitter user who wrote—“better eat [Jayne’s] ass up.” The Bravo star replied—“Lol.”

“The Real” host clicked her IG unfollow button shortly after observant fans noticed that Sutton had previously done the same.

Adrienne pushed Garcelle for more details during Tuesday’s show, asking—”We needed to know. I wrote down questions! My question says, ‘Does it have anything to do with her moral responsibility to what her husband did?’”

Garcelle refused to answer the question, but when Adrienne asked—”Would you say you all are friends or not friends?” Garcelle confirmed—”Right now? Not friends.”

Garcelle noted during Monday’s episode of the chat show that there was “so much more that [Erika] could do” to show compassion toward the alleged victims of her estranged husband, Tom Girardi.

Erika and her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, were accused of embezzling settlement funds owed to families of victims of a 2018 plane crash, a month after Erika announced her impending divorce, in November.

‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ is currently in production.