’90 Day Finance’ Michael Ilesanmi Says He’s Single – What Happened To Angela?

90 Day Fiance couple, Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi may be splitsville based on rumors and hints dropped by the Nigerian native.

90 Days Finance: Michael Separates From Angela

The 90 Day Fiance stars, who wed in 2020, have decided to separate their social media accounts. For the average couple this is no big deal but Angela and Michael are far from ordinary. Angela is very strict with Michael and was never pleased when he tried to do his own thing. Since Michael has reactivated his own Instagram, the fans seem to believe the couple has broken up.

90 Days Finance: Michael and Angela’s Rocky Relationship

Michael and Angela’s relationship started off rocky from the beginning. By the end of Season 2, the couple had their first break up. They went through a lot of relationship problems such as trust issues and a twenty year gap. The couple dealt with the difficulties of a long distance relationship, considering Michael lives in Nigeria, while Angela resides in the USA. This made working on a visa challenging for both of them. Fortunately, the couple worked out their differences and came back to the show for the next season.

90 Days Finance: What’s Michael’s End Game

Michael’s true intentions to come to America were questioned, as many people believed he was only with Angela for a Green card. At the time Angela was in her early fifties and facing fertility problems, consequently, the only way to have children was through surrogacy or IVF. The couple stayed strong and pushed through their issues and they were featured on season 7 of the show. Michael’s visa was eventually denied so the couple decided to get married in Nigeria.

90 Days Finance: Major Changes In Angela and Michael’s Lives

The couple has been undergoing many changes, Angela underwent weight loss surgery, and Michael has been hanging out with 90 Day Fiance co-star, Usman “Sojaboy’ Umar. Is this the beginning of something new for Michael and Angela?

If the rumors are true it has been speculated the couple may appear on 90 Day: The Single. The second season has just come to an end on discovery+.

It would be no surprise if TLC was casting for season three of the show. Considering Michael now having his own Instagram account again, the viewers believe this is his way of having his freedom.

90 Days Finance: Michael Announces He’s Single

In a recent Instagram post, Michael wrote, “A human being is a single being, Unique and unrepeatable.” “Be the change that you wish to see in the world.” 90 Day Fiance fans speculate this is Michael’s subliminal way of announcing a break up with Angela.

If this is true, the two could possibly surface on the spinoff. Michael and Angela would be the first official couple to appear together on The Single Life. Angela has been showing off her new body. As for Michael, he is off hanging with fellow Nigerian, Usman, having a great time.

Do you think Angela and Michael would be entertaining on The Single Life? Would you tune in?

