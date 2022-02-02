1000-LB Sisters ‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Tammy Slaton’s Life Is NOT The Same After Induced Coma! By

‘1000-lb Sisters‘ Tammy Slaton has been struggling with her health in recent months, and things got worse when she had to be placed in a medically induced coma.

During season 3 of ‘1000-lb Sisters,’ fans of the show got to see Tammy at her lowest point ever since the show began. While Amy has been building her new life with her family, her sister has been doing all the wrong things. Instead of focusing on her weight loss, Tammy admitted she drank and partied with her friends. The reality star has expressed her mental health struggles which have influenced her into turning to alcohol and junk food for comfort.

In the season finale, Tammy had taken control of her life and decided to check into a rehab in Ohio to get back on track with her weight loss journey. However, after just one day in rehab, Tammy’s health deteriorated. Her sister said about her condition, “They’re just telling us that her lungs have given up and like her body is shutting down. So at this point, you know, we’re facing making funeral arrangements for my little sister.” The hospital had to put Tammy on a ventilator and induce a coma while fighting for her life.

Chris revealed they had to stay with Tammy for close to four days. On the final day, Tammy woke up and told them how much she loved them and wanted to go home. The 35-year-old ended up spending three more weeks there before she went back to rehab. It seems this was the wake-up call that Tammy needed. After one month in rehab, Tammy had lost 115 pounds. Since then, Tammy has been trying to update fans on how her life is going and all the progress she is making.

She posted a video of herself looking all glammed up to her TikTok page. Tammy added that she has been taking care of her body for the past two months and not engaging in harmful activities. The TLC star wrote, “I’m not an alcoholic anymore or a pothead I’ve been so over for over two mons now I don’t even Vape anymore.” Fans were overjoyed in the comment section to see Tammy looking healthier than before. In most of Tammy Slaton’s TikToks, you can tell she is still in the hospital; however, this might be her time to shed all the weight finally.

