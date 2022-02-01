1000-LB Sisters Tammy Slaton’s Mother’s Heartbreaking Message Moved Fans To Tears! By

Tammy Slaton’s Mother’s Heartbreaking Message Moved Fans To Tears

During the season 3 finale of 1000-lb Sisters, Tammy Slaton’s mother, Darlene, gave fans a heartfelt speech that left fans in tears.

1000-Lb Sisters: Tammy Leaves For Rehab

In a recent episode of ‘1000-lb Sisters,’ Tammy leaves for rehab, and the entire family comes over to bid her farewell. The Slaton sister finally decided to check into rehab to work on her food addiction. With the help of Dr. Smith, they found a facility in Ohio that would be ideal for Tammy because of her weight. Before Tammy left, a few of her family members had words of encouragement for her.

1000-Lb Sisters: Darlene’s Heartfelt Message

Darlene, Tammy’s mother, spoke from the heart, which shocked some viewers. She told her daughter that “third times a charm” as she goes off to rehab. Darlene also revealed Tammy has always been a smart girl, who was the first one in their family to graduate with honors. Tammy’s mother added this would be Tammy’s time to shine and overcome all the struggles she is facing. Tammy’s recent stints at rehab were unsuccessful since the star didn’t put much effort into losing weight.

1000-Lb Sisters: Fans Moved To Tears

Some fans of the show admitted Darlene’s speech moved them to tears. Since many blame Darlene for Amy and Tammy’s unhealthy lifestyle, they didn’t think she had much love for her kids. Unlike the harsh mother viewers are used to, Darlene was loving and appreciative of Tammy in her speech. This time she didn’t talk down to her but instead encouraged her daughter by saying she was proud of her.

1000-Lb Sisters: Tammy Stops Breathing

After their heartfelt goodbyes, Tammy’s brother, Chris, and his wife were the ones to drive Tammy over to the rehab facility. However, while on the road with Chris and Brittany, Tammy’s health hit a rough patch. The TLC star had to be rushed to the hospital after her oxygen levels went as low as 65 while she was on her way to rehab.

Luckily, Tammy recovered and went straight back to rehab. One fan of ‘1000-lb Sisters‘ said, “I am so proud of Tammy for going back to rehab. I was so scared at the end of the episode, thinking she didn’t make it. Very happy to hear that she woke up, and went back to the rehab facility.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips