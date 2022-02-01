Sister Wives Meri Brown Admits That She And Kody Haven’t Been Intimate In ‘About A Decade!’ By

Nancy Zhāng Nancy Zhāng is an Entertainment Blogger for All About The Tea. Nancy covers hot topics, recaps and celeb news. She loves to multi-task as a writer and a private chef. She received a B.S. in Mass Communications from LSU. Nancy's married and the proud mom of 2 German Shepherds.

The cast of “Sister Wives” opened up about a tense Season 16 during Sunday night’s “Sister Wives: One on One” special, but it was Meri and Kody Brown’s loveless marriage that stole the spotlight.

Meri admitted to host, Sukanya Krishnan, that it had been “about a decade” since she and Kody had shared an intimate relationship.

The long-running TLC show began filming in 2009, premiering in 2010, so Meri, 51, appeared to admit that her relationship with Kody had been on life support almost since the beginning of the series.

Kody was asked to explain his side of the marital story and fired back after he was accused of emotionally abandoning his first wife.

Kody cited the catfishing scandal that ensnared Meri after he divorced her to legally marry his fourth wife, Robyn, in 2015. Fans know that Meri was embroiled in an online romance with a person she believed to be a wealthy man, who turned out to be a woman.

Kody informed Sukanya that a “double standard” exists in plural marriage, which allows a wife to leave but does not grant him the same freedom. The TLC dad reacted emotionally when the host accused him of abandoning his first wife.

He said—“It’s a double standard. They can leave whenever they want. I can’t.”

“It’s not a double standard because you emotionally have left and abandoned in some ways,” Sukanya said.

“Abandoned? Please!” Kody fumed. “Take the word back because I take offense to that word of ‘abandonment.'”

“When Meri had an affair she was leaving my a**!” Kody added. “She made it clear to everyone that she was getting out of there… and she can’t admit it now.”

He added—“She was leaving me for a better, richer man.”

Meri denied that she was actually planning to leave the family, but admitted during the season that she didn’t feel part of the Brown clan.

“Am I a sister-wife when I don’t have a husband?” Meri asked in a confessional spot, earlier in the season.

“I’m not ever going to be in a conjugal relationship with her,” Kody said about intimacy with Meri. “Because I’m not going to go through that emotional torture ever again.”

However, Meri remains hopeful that their marriage dynamic could improve.

“I want there to be… I love him… I just feel peace when I think about staying in the family because that’s what I want,” Meri said, when asked if she believed that they could restore their marital relationship.

“I’m still committed. I’ve made my choice. I’m still here,” she said.

Fans sounded off on social media, encouraging Meri to follow Kody’s third wife, Christine Brown, and walk away.

“Meri, your relationship is over with Kody– he is clearly saying it to the world. You deserve to be in a loving relationship,” one fan tweeted.

“Please leave, Meri! He said he doesn’t want you!” another said.

A third viewer added—”Meri, get out now!”

The “Sister Wives: One on One” special continues, Sunday at 10 pm, ET, on TLC.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips