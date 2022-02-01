Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Meredith Marks Fires Back At Lisa Barlow’s Hot Mic Attack! By

Meredith Marks has weighed in on her former best friend, Lisa Barlow, calling her “a whore” who “f**ked half of New York” on Sunday’s episode of the “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.”

Meredith, 50, appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” on Sunday and shared that she was “trying to decipher” why Lisa fired the harsh accusations.

“When Lisa apologized to me later on, she told me that somebody told her that I said her house was ugly and that’s why she felt that that tirade was justified,” Meredith told host, Andy Cohen.

“I don’t really understand that,” she added. “That seems quite vapid to me.”

Meredith, who revealed that she heard the hot mic take the day before the RHOSLC reunion taping, claimed that she had no clue why LisaLisa aimed such vitriol her way.

“I had certain clues like her blocking her [Instagram] Stories from my husband and children, things that were said to me from other people,” she shared. “But this level of hate is far beyond anything I could’ve ever imagined.”

“And the lies that she spewed – it’s just incomprehensible,” the reality star added.

Fans of the show know that Lisa, 47, stormed off during a contentious group dinner because she felt that Meredith was not offering the support one gives a best friend. Lisa’s hot mic moment was captured from behind a closed door.

“Meredith can go f—k herself. I’m done with her ’cause I’m not a f—king whore and I don’t cheat on my husband,” Lisa said at the time, also claiming that her friend had “f–ked” half of New York. “Fake Meredith is a piece of s—t … f—k you!. That f—king piece of s–t garbage whore. I f—king hate her. She’s a whore.”

Meredith staunchly denied Lisa’s accusations during her appearance on the late-night chat show, telling Cohen that she felt especially confused by the “fu**ed half of New York” comment.

“Maybe it’s projecting? I don’t really know. I know Seth and I have been very honest. We’ve had moments where we dated other people,” she said, referencing her separation from her husband, Seth Marks, in 2019. “We have not dated a lot of other people. I could not even have 10 boyfriends, because I’ve never slept with 10 people in my life.”

Meredith did admit that Lisa’s comment about her family not owning their own home and her husband changing jobs “every five minutes” did have “some truth to it.”

“By nature of what he does, he should be switching jobs,” she clarified. “He’s never been fired by any job he’s ever been at.”

Meredith Meredith hinted that she might walk away from the Bravo franchise last week after Lisa’s comments were featured in a preview clip.

A fan asked the reality star during a Q&A Twitter session—“Question is for meredith, why are you still on the show? It seems like you hate it.”

“Good question. I should quit since most of the women enjoy spreading lies about me and my family. Not a problem,” Meredith responded.

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” airs Sundays at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

