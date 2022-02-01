Little People Big World ‘LPBW’ Audrey & Jeremy Roloff Blasted For ‘Profiting’ Off Of Their Kids: ‘Go Get A Real Job!’ By

Former ‘Little People, Big World,’ stars Audrey and Jeremy Roloff are under fire by fans for a photo of their child.

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff left the family reality show back in 2018. At the time, they said they wanted to focus on other business endeavors and their family. Jeremy said, “Fourteen years is a long time to do anything, and I just reached a point where it was never something I really said ‘yes’ to; I just grew up doing it. It’s been amazing. If you asked me if I would do it all over again, I would say yes … but it’s a long time. Time to do something else.”

Since then, the couple has been sharing life updates through their social media pages. Audrey shared a video of their newborn child, Radley, on her Instagram. Fans loved the cute photos, with one comment pointing out she looks like Audrey. The former reality star captioned the video with three honey pots.

After posting the photo of their adorable son, the couple was blasted for ‘using’ their kids for attention. One fan, in particular, said some very harsh words to Audrey and Jeremy. They wrote in Audrey’s comment section, “Stop profiting off your kids and go get a real job! You know darn well that if you weren’t making money off the kids, you wouldn’t be doing it. Greed and fame is the root of all evil.” Audrey has yet to respond to the comment on her post, but fans think she has already seen it.

Audrey also came under fire late last year after she posted a controversial photo of her third child. Audrey posted a naked photo of Radley and captioned it, “Dude has only had 2 baths in his life so far cause mama is holding on to that newborn smell.” Audrey Roloff faced a lot of backlash from fans who said she should avoid posting her son to get people’s attention.

Another fan of the show said, “I won’t speculate on her mental well-being as to why the f**k anyone would ever want to post a naked or semi-naked picture of a kid, so if this picture bothers you too, please REPORT it on Instagram.” Many fans thought Audrey was wrong to post her child in a vulnerable state for millions of people to see. They have expressed countless times that Audrey’s over-sharing nature on social media will get her into trouble like this.

