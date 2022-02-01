90 Day Fiance ’90 Day Fiancé:’ Kim Explodes On Usman After He Refuses To Have Sex With Her! By

During a recent episode of ‘90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days,’ Kim pressured Usman to have sex with her, which led to an explosive argument between the two.

When Usman first joined the cast of ‘90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days,’ he was dating Lisa. At the time, he was accused of only being in the relationship for money. Their relationship didn’t work out, and the two split up. Usman returned to ‘90 Day Fiance‘ with his new love, Kim. The 50-year old has said several times she is in love with Usman, but the Nigerian artist has made it clear that their relationship still needs time to develop. While the couple was on a trip to Tanzania, Kim had made her intentions clear to Usman. Since Kim was only around for a short while before she had to go back to California, she told him she wanted to sleep with him.

Usman agreed to spend the night in her bedroom to make Kim happy, though he declined to get intimate. The 32-year-old singer told Kim they would only have sex after they had gotten into a relationship. Kim told TLC cameras, “I was very disappointed that nothing happened last night. So, I feel like tonight I have to make the first move. Like, I have to. This is like a do-or-die moment and I have to do it. … Cheers to possibly getting some tonight.”

Kim was disappointed when Usman remained firm on his decision not to have sex, which led to her exploding on him. She said, “Like, this is so f**king crazy, honestly. You just don’t want me. Just admit you don’t want me. If you admit that, I’m fine.” Things got even more heated in the Sunday episode when Kim started pushing Usman around in the room. He expressed his frustration by saying. “If this is what she wants, and how she wants it to be, then maybe moving into her room was a mistake and maybe this relationship is not gonna work out at all.”

Kim had to apologize for Usman to re-enter her room. Though they started arguing again after the rapper just wanted to go to sleep. She even added that her son, who is seven years younger than Usman, would cuss him out. At the end of it, Kim admitted she had doubts about Usman’s real intentions.

