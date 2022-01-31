Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ‘The Real’ Host Loni Love Claims Erika Jayne Said Black People Support Her FRAUD More Than White People! By

Erika Jayne is in hot water with hosts of The Real after she made some very uncomfortable remarks about race.

During Monday’s episode of The Real, host Garcelle Beauvais kicked things off by talking about the headlines about Erika Jayne potentially having to surrender diamond earrings valued at, $750,000 after it was alleged that her estranged husband bought them using money stolen from clients.

“If I knew this information and I had those diamonds, I would not want those diamonds,” The Real cohost, Adrienne Houghton, commented. “I wouldn’t be able to sleep at night knowing I have diamonds that were paid for with money that was robbed from innocent families, and I would be like, I would want to turn those in. I don’t want those earrings.”

The Real cohost, Loni Love added, “Yeah. I mean, I don’t know anything else to say. What he did, allegedly to those victims, is just horrible and I would just get rid of everything, all the gifts that he gave me. I know that that may seem extreme, but there are people that are still suffering to this day because they didn’t receive the funds that they should have received, so I don’t even see why this is a question.”

Garcelle also remarked, “I don’t know everything, but I feel like, if I was in Erika’s shoes, I would do the same thing. I would give up the diamonds quickly. I believe she’s giving them to a third party until it’s decided if she does have to give them back. But I agree with you, there’s so much that she could do. Even if she’s not guilty of knowing everything that Tom was doing, but this is a way of saying, I have compassion for you and therefore take the jewellery, take the necklace. When she shows up for work, she is ‘diamond out.’ She’s got a lot, so getting rid of those diamond earrings is not going to hurt her.”

Press play below to watch.

Later in the show, the hosts recalled an awkward conversation they had with Erika Jayne, at Garcelle’s birthday party.

“Do you remember when we went to Garcelle’s birthday party, and she came over to me and you and was trying to talk to us?” Love said.

“I mean I was trying to hear her out because you always want to hear someone out,” Houghton said.

Garcelle Beauvais said, “You didn’t want to hear anything so you wouldn’t be complicit in anything.”

“First of all, I’m on camera, you know, and you’re coming over here and she was like, ‘You know the people that believe me the most?’” Loni Love said, explaining that Jayne, who is white, was referring to Black people.

“She actually pointed to her own skin and said they are NOT this,” Houghton said. “She said those are the people that are against me and the ones that are riding with me look like us. She did make a few good points on what she was saying at that time was that she was really had no idea. But my thing is now that you do have an idea, you need to rectify the situation. She was genuinely saying that.”

Press play below to watch.

