‘Selling Sunset’ Heather Rae Young’s MAJOR Announcement In Her Pregnancy Journey!

Newlyweds, Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa, have been trying to have a baby since they tied the knot in October 2021. Despite previously getting disappointing news, things seem to be looking up for the couple’s pregnancy journey.

‘Selling Sunset‘ couple Heather and Tarek El Moussa first appeared on season 1 of the Netflix reality show. At first, many viewers thought the couple wouldn’t last past the first season. However, the two proved everyone wrong when they remained together and even tied the knot. Moussa proposed to his now-wife in 2020 during the pandemic, and they got married in October 2021. Now the couple is trying to have their first baby and is sharing the latest update to fans while on their pregnancy journey.

According to E! News The ‘Selling Sunset’ said, “It’s exciting! I’m calling them my little babies—my little El Moussas. … I’m going to follow my ovulation with my doctor and see if we can try the natural way, and if it happens within the next few months, we’d be very excited.” Heather added if this method does not work, the couple will go ahead and try implanting one of the embryos. The couple is excited about the exciting baby news they got from the doctor.

Young also added that Moussa would love to have twins. To which the reality star responded, “I don’t know, baby. I don’t know if I can carry twins.” The 34- year- old, however, added that they are open to having more than one child. She said, “I love being a stepmom. He loves being a dad. And we would never regret having more. So we’ll see how this one goes, but we would be open to having more, absolutely.”

Tarek has two children with his ex-wife, Christina Haack — an 11-year-old daughter and a 6-year-old son, who the couple adores so much. Tarek sounds excited to give his children more siblings. Heather also shared that she is grateful to have the most supportive husband who has held her hand throughout this rough journey.

Netflix confirmed that the show has been renewed for two more seasons because of Selling Sunset’s success with viewers.

Heather celebrated the news by posting throwback photos from the previous five seasons of the Netflix show. Fans of the show have already expressed their excitement online about the show’s and Heather’s return.

HGTV’s Flipping 101 host, Tarek, and the luxury real estate agent’s wedding was filmed so viewers will get a behind-the-scenes look at everything that went into the couple’s big day on the upcoming season of Selling Sunset.

