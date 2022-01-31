Real Housewives of Salt Lake City ‘RHOSLC’ RECAP: The Ladies Fight During Intense Dinner And Lisa Blasts Meredith For Cheating On Her Husband! By

Kelli Bergheimer Kelli Bergheimer is an opinionated redhead, reality tv junkie, and freelance writer for All About the Tea.

This week on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, as they bond and go horseback riding at Zion, Heather Gay and Lisa Barlow discuss Meredith Marks’ conflicting timelines about her father’s memorial. Lisa has one timeline about the memorial timing with the Vail trip. Heather has another doubt about whether the memorial even occurred continues. Jennie Nguyen asks Mary Cosby about Robert Cosby Sr., and Mary shuts her down saying, “I don’t really know you like that.” Then at another explosive dinner at Red Rock Villa, Lisa and Mary go at it about who is real and who is fake. Lisa is caught in a hot mic moment saying that she’s done with Meredith. She says, “She’s a whore. She’s f—ed half of New York.” Their friendship will likely not recover once Meredith hears about this!

As a new day begins at Zion, Whitney Rose tries to keep the mood light by picking up Jen Shah’s hair extensions from “the pool and the pole” and wearing them. Heather and Lisa are off to ride horses. Heather’s outfit is adorable. Jen and Whitney are going to ride ATVs. Jen is previewing the latest prison-orange jumpsuit complete with a Gucci fanny pack. Meredith, Mary, and Jennie are headed to a spa with Kevin the Driver. Is Meredith wearing another Brooks Marks tracksuit?

Heather tries to bond with Lisa saying, “You’ve been at odds with everyone… I just felt for you.” Lisa replies, “I feel for me, too.” So odd. Heather was kind and supported Lisa as Lisa is missing Meredith’s friendship and support. Whitney and Jen snacked after their ride and discuss the prior day. Jen is going in right away on Meredith’s potential lies about her father’s memorial. Isn’t this easily verifiable? But they continue on as if no one can ever determine if Meredith is telling the truth. Whitney stirs the pot. Back to Lisa and Heather, they discuss the memorial—whether it’s real or fake. That’s when both women realize that they have two different versions of the events and timeline. Then Whitney keeps stirring it up suggesting that Meredith is upset about “more than just Twitter.”

Meanwhile, at the spa, Meredith, Mary, and Jennie get massages and facials. They wander outside in their bathrobes to have some snacks and gossip time. Meredith is glad they are trying to be positive. “That’s all that matters,” she says. Jennie is still in the hot seat with Meredith because Jennie shared the information about the private investigator with Jen. Jennie apologizes. Meredith asks if Jennie and Mary have checked in with their husbands. Jennie is struggling because her husband won’t go to counseling over the death of their infant daughter and his need to have more children when Jennie cannot physically have more children. Jennie tries to make light conversation and asks if Mary talked to her husband, and Mary shuts it down. Mary walks away leaving Meredith and Jennie confused.

As the women go back to the house, everyone makes fun of Whitney’s dirty face from the ATV ride. Mary calls her son to have him help her decide on a gold dress, blue dress, or yellow dress (as if he cares), and he’s peeing while he talks to her. And then, it’s time to glam it up for another epic drama-filled dinner where they celebrate Cinco de Mayo in honor of Mary calling Jen a Mexican thug.

Meredith goes to Whitney’s room to ask her about something bothering her. Meredith says, “I have a little dilemma. I know that Jen has stipulated to the Federal government that she has zero assets. If she’s paying for this dinner tonight, I can’t go.” Meredith feels conflicted that Jen is “paying” for the dinner, possibly using ill-gotten funds to do so. Whitney thinks that the husbands paid for the trip, so not to worry.

The mariachi band, the maracas, and the alcohol… it’s going to be an explosive evening. Jen hands out gifts, the gifts she planned to give at Vail. The snowflake necklaces were purchased two months prior with the help of Jen’s First Assistant Stuart. Apparently, a dinner from Jen is an ethical dilemma, but diamonds from Jen are not? The first to leave the table, Mary heads into the house under a ruse to get warm. Then Mary comes back to the table.

Whitney jumps right in and asks, “Mary, do you like Jennie?” It’s so middle school. Adult women don’t have to like each other. Then the discussion turns to who is ruder. Then the discussion turns to the fact that Mary should be nice to Jennie because Jennie’s husband pitched in for the trip, too. Then Mary says to Heather, “Cuz you don’t have one, so what does that mean.” Mary is so rude. Then the awkward step-granddaddy accusation comes up, this time from Heather.

Lisa is all confused that everyone isn’t just magically besties again. Mary and Jennie keep sparring while Lisa wants Meredith to intervene with Mary and call Mary out. Jen just wants Lisa to “be consistent.” So much for Jen sitting back and drinking her margarita. Then another middle school topic comes up—who was a better friend? Lisa gets heated saying, “No one was there for me.” Lisa is sick of the argument between Meredith and Jen. Lisa is not choosing. Jen gets up and leaves the table.

Lisa keeps saying that she is nice to everyone. As Mary murmurs under her breath about how Lisa is not nice to everyone, Lisa says, “Mary, you are fake as f—. That’s what you are. You are fake. You say you are sorry all the time and then do the same thing over again. It’s a cycle of abuse. I’m out of that cycle. You can say whatever you want. It doesn’t mean anything.” Mary fights back telling Lisa that she doesn’t know how to be real. Mary goes on to say that Lisa’s love for fast food shows that “she has no dep[th].” Lisa goes in on all of the fakest fakenesses about Mary. “Your apologies are fake. Your church is fake. The way you treat people is fake. It’s all fake.” Then they spar over who has a better character. Then…. the church.

As Lisa berates the church and the congregants, Lisa says she would never go to her church and Mary says, “I don’t invite the devil to my church.” Then Mary yells out for Jen, hoping Jen will come back to get “this little chihuahua [Lisa]” off of her. Then, Jen rejoins the group only to have Mary and Jennie start up again. Then Mary goes for Whitney when Whitney questions Mary for being so mean. Mary says, “The way you were on that pole, upside down, you should never try to call me out for who I am.” Mary says that her only real friend is Meredith, and when they are together, they don’t talk about the other ladies.

Whitney says to Meredith, “You exude leading with love and kindness, but she [Mary] does not. Can you help me understand? Because you have a friend of ten years here [Lisa].” Lisa is upset that Meredith turns a blind eye to how Mary acts. It’s Lisa’s turn to walk away. Then the infamous hot mic moment as Lisa says, she’s done with Meredith.

Lisa says, “What Meredith did is so f—ed up. I’m done. Meredith can go f— herself. I’m done with her. Cause I’m not a f—ing whore, and I don’t cheat on my husband. Her and her dumb f—ing family that poses. Why don’t you own a house? Wait, you can’t. Cause your husband changes jobs every five minutes?” Whitney stirs it up by asking again about the memorial. Meredith shuts it down. Meredith leaves. Mary follows.

Lisa is heard saying, “Fake Meredith is a piece of sh–. That f—ing piece of sh– garbage whore. I f—ing hate her. She’s a whore. She’s f—ed half of New York. She can go f— herself.” Then Lisa comes out of the bathroom and throws her microphone at the production crew. That was A LOT. Sound off below if you think any friendship can survive this kind of venom.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips