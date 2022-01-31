Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ‘RHOBH:’ Erika Responds To Garcelle Unfollowing Her After ‘Explosive’ Fight Amid Filming! By

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke are seemingly on the outs with Erika Jayne amid “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” filming season.

A Bravo fan account revealed on Instagram that Garcelle, 55, had unfollowed Erika, 52, on the social media platform. The “XXPEN$IVE” singer wrote in a Thursday, January 26 comment section—“Well [let] me unfollow her back.”

Garcelle gave a nod to the drama when she acknowledged a Twitter user who wrote—“better eat [Jayne’s] ass up.” The Bravo star replied—“Lol.”

“The Real” host clicked her IG unfollow button shortly after observant fans noticed that Sutton had previously done the same.

Fans know that Erika and Sutton clashed during Season 11 after Sutton asked questions about Erika’s divorce and mounting legal woes. Bravo cameras captured the cast reacting to Erika’s divorce bombshell in November 2020. Erika and her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, were accused of embezzling settlement funds owed to families of victims of a 2018 plane crash, a month later.

Sutton and Erika butted heads during an August 2021 episode, after the socialite voiced concern about her public association with the “Pretty Mess” personality. Erika blasted Sutton on camera, after catching wind of her comments.

“How small town of her. The ‘I don’t want to be associated with you because of what the neighbors may think’ [thing] — to me — is cowardice. ‘I can’t be around you because of my good name.’ It’s like, girl, come on, ‘my reputation’? Like, what are we, in small town Georgia?” Erika said, at the time.

Sutton confirmed three months later, during the Season 11 reunion taping, that she had hired security after Erika delivered cryptic warnings during a filmed dinner party.

“I don’t know what she’s gonna do. You said you were gonna come after me and my family,” Sutton said, at the time.

Erika, who noted during the season that she was “keeping score” of who had her back, assured Sutton that there was no reason to be concerned about being implicated in her alleged misdeeds.

“There’s nothing here that legally ties you all to me other than being mentioned in articles,” Erika said. “You can’t be fearful of that because you know the truth. If anyone tried to drag any of you in here, you know straight up it’s bulls—t. … There is no reason that any of these women should ever think that I would withhold something from them.”

As previously reported—Erika revealed that she wanted her estranged ex, Tom Girardi, 82, to testify as part of her defense as she prepares to head to trial over the fallen lawyer’s bankruptcy case.

The reality star is entrenched in a lawsuit that is demanding that she return $25 million that was supposedly funneled from Tom’s law firm, Girardi Keese, into her entertainment company. Erika has denied that the transfer of settlement funds occurred.

Both sides are currently preparing for trial, and have told the court that they recommend a January 2023 start date. The trustee overseeing Tom’s bankruptcy case revealed that ten witnesses would be deposed, along with experts who will address the financial accounting of the estate.

Erika’s list of requirements needed for discovery includes documents and testimony from the trustee and testimony from her estranged husband. She also listed a need to depose Tom’s current and ex-employees, including the disbarred attorney’s former accountants.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips