Lisa Vanderpump BREAKS Bones and Hospitalized After Horrifying Horse Accident!

Lisa Vanderpump was badly injured Sunday after a horrifying horse accident, at The Paddock, in the Los Feliz section of Los Angeles.

The Vanderpump Rules star reportedly suffered broken bones after being thrown from the horse that she was riding and ended up in the hospital and will require surgery.

Reportedly, Lisa Vanderpump has ridden the horse for six year but for whatever reason, the horse got spooked, reared up and bucked her off. She was thrown over the horse’s head and landed really hard on her back.

Lisa’s injuries include: a broken leg in 2 places, just above the ankle and bruising on her back.

The restaurateur was rushed to a local hospital by ambulance. Her husband, Ken Todd, followed behind and he’s with her at the hospital now.

Keep Lisa Vanderpump in your prayers.

