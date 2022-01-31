Teen Mom Kailyn Lowry BLASTS ‘Teen Mom Family Reunion’ Spinoff For Staged Scenes! By

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry reacted to the latest episode of Teen Mom Family Reunion, and she exposed the producers for staging a few scenes for ratings.

Despite being a memorable cast member of ‘Teen Mom,’ Lowry did not join the new cast of ‘Teen Mom Family Reunion.’ The reality show is about different cast members from various seasons of ‘Teen Mom,’ reuniting with their significant others.

While speaking on her podcast, ‘Coffee Convos,’ Lowry revealed a few things about the new spin-off show. The reality star shared her views about episode 2 of the ‘Family Reunion‘ alongside co-host Lindsie Chrisley. Lowry said producers dragged the first two episodes because they didn’t have enough material to work with. The 29-year-old also added, “I felt like the challenges were a little basic and were just not great and the writing was all over the wall that they were gonna pair up Ashley and Jade.”

Lowry also gave her disappointed opinion about MTV’s group therapy session efforts. In the scene, the teen moms were asked to stand up and say something about themselves that they liked. Lowry said about the scene, “I just feel like this is very surface level. This is crap. This is not real therapy, and it’s an embarrassment to what real therapy looks like. Because I’m not in therapy talking about something that I like about myself and have other people resonating, that’s a joke. That’s so surface level.”

This is not the only thing Lowry said about the show in her podcast episode review. She added that a little birdie told her that MTV staged scenes in episode 2 to make things more interesting. Lowry pointed out one scene in particular where Brianna was calling her ex Devoin to invite him over was staged. Lowry claimed to have chats with Devoin, confirming that he would attend even before Briana made the call for MTV cameras. Lowry then added that Briana has been carrying the entire show since her relationship drama is the only thing keeping viewers interested.

Briana wasn’t happy when she heard about Kailyn hating on the new MTV reality show. She responded to the hate in a statement to ‘Celebuzz!’ Briana said, “Kailyn Lowry is currently the plaintiff in a lawsuit in which I am the defendant. Until this absolutely ridiculous lawsuit is settled, I will refrain from commenting on her to the media.” ‘Teen Mom Family Reunion‘ has a total of 8 episodes, so fans can expect more reviews from Kailyn Lowry.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion airs Tuesdays, at 8 p.m. ET, on MTV, followed immediately by Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In — starring Bookout, Portwood and Catelynn Lowell — at 9 p.m. ET

