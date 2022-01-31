Real Housewives of New Jersey Jackie Goldschneider Shuts Down Rumors That Her Marriage Is Failing! By

Jackie Goldschneider is denying marital issues ahead of the Season 12 premiere of the “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

Fans know that Jackie’s husband, Evan Goldschneider, was hit by cheating allegations during Season 11. Teresa Giudice spread the rumor at Evan’s birthday party early in the season, setting the stage for an explosive feud between the castmates.

The pair faced off over the issue and Jackie used a controversial analogy about Teresa’s daughter to illustrate her position.

“OK well, you know what? I heard that Gia snorts coke in the bathroom at parties,” Jackie said to Teresa. “I’ve heard it. I don’t know where I heard it, but I heard it from somebody. But it’s the same thing! How is that not the same thing?!”

The co-stars worked through their beef but it appears that rumors about Jackie’s marriage continue to circulate.

Jackie recently spoke to ‘In Touch’ and said that her marriage is going strong. The reality star told the outlet that her “marriage is not at risk at all” despite rumors alleging that a split is on the horizon.

The Bravo star shared that the couple continually assures their children that their marriage is on solid ground.

“We both promise them that mommy and daddy love each other so much. I think that comforts them,” Jackie told the outlet while promoting Tuesday’s premiere episode. “But it’s the little things that they see when we’re not directly directing it toward them. Like, when they see us kiss on the way out the door. They see us holding hands when we’re walking. Those little things, let them know that mommy and daddy truly love each other.”

The couple shares two sets of twins, Jonas and Adin, 13, and Alexis and Hudson, 11. Jackie, 45, and Evan, 47, tied the knot in 2006.

Jackie explained that while she wouldn’t allow the kids to watch Season 11, she had to be “proactive” in case they heard about the unfolding cheating rumors in school.

“We had to explain to them what they might hear, what happened on the show, and we had to assure them that none of it was true,” Jackie said. “I didn’t want them thinking anything about their father. I didn’t want anyone taking these rumors and running with it as a way of teasing the kids. I also didn’t want them to worry.”

Jackie also confirmed that she is “happy” for Teresa, 49, who recently found love with fiancé, Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

“If he treats her well and truly his past is in the past, then I can only hope that they remain as in love as they are right now,” Jackie said.

The reality TV mom added—“If by some chance they don’t, I’m sure the cast would be there for her regardless of what went down this season, definitely. … Of course, I’m happy for her. I don’t get any joy out of anyone else’s unhappiness.”

Teresa and Luis got engaged in Greece, in October.

‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey‘ premieres on Tuesday at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

