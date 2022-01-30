Celebrity News Tristan Thompson Caught Cheating On Khloe AGAIN . . . With Another Latina! (PICS) By

Tristan Thompson Caught Cheating On Khloe AGAIN . . . With Another Latina!

Tristan Thompson is up to his old tricks only months after being caught cheating on Khloe Kardashian with a fitness model.

Since Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson got together, their relationship has been full of drama. The first scandal came out when Jordyn Woods was accused of kissing Tristan at a party. Since then, Tristan has apologized, and they reconciled for a while. However, the serial cheater hooked up with another woman — a fitness model named, Maralee Nichols. The personal trainer gave birth to Tristan Thompson’s third child on December 2, 2021 and Khloe dumped Tristan.

While Tristan was trying to win Khloe back, he was messing around with other women. In a now-viral TikTok video, Tristan is seen at a bar in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, having drinks with another woman. Tristan was dressed in an all-gray sweatsuit while the mystery Latino woman dressed in all black, was seated on his lap. The TikTok user, @Tricia Caracoza, who posted the video, captioned it, ‘’Saw it with my own two eyes. Zero respect for this trash.”

In a later video, Tricia explained how she captured the video of the basketball player cheating on Khloe again. She explained Tristan’s team – The Sacramento Kings, were all in the club. They had just played a game with the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, January 22.

Tristan is infamous for hanging around women during parties and in clubs. A lot of his recent scandals with other women take place at nightclubs. It seems the NBA player is struggling to quit his old habits regardless of what he portrays to the world.

The 30-year-old player was recently taken to court by Marlee Nichols since he had refused to accept responsibility for the baby he sired with her. On January 3, after the paternity tests were revealed, Tristan released an apology to Khloe. Part of it read, “Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

He continued, “Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you.”

